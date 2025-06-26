Brad Pitt's Pain Laid Bare As Dad-Of-Six 'Finally Accepts Family Breakdown' — 'I've Lost My Sons Forever'

Since his very public divorce from his ex-wife Jolie, Pitt's relationships with his own children have drastically changed.

Now that his older children are over the age of 18, they aren’t legally obligated to spend time with him and even publicly dropped "Pitt" from their names.

Following years of estrangement between the actor and his sons, Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21, he's now officially "given up" hope on reconciling one day.

An insider told Woman's Day: "Brad's starting to understand that there's just no going back with Maddox and Pax. He's resigned to the fact that he's lost them for good, but of course, he'll always be there for them if they want that."