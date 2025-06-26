Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's Pain Laid Bare As Dad-Of-Six 'Finally Accepts Family Breakdown' — 'I've Lost My Sons Forever'

photo of brad pitt and angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Since his very public divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's relationships with his own children have changed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 26 2025, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brad Pitt's pain has been laid bare as his relationships with his own children reach a breaking point.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor has "finally accepted his family breakdown" after his very nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie took a massive toll on his relationship with their kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad's Pain

brad pitt reflection
Source: MEGA

Since the divorce, Pitt's relationships with his own children have drastically changed.

Article continues below advertisement

Since his very public divorce from his ex-wife Jolie, Pitt's relationships with his own children have drastically changed.

Now that his older children are over the age of 18, they aren’t legally obligated to spend time with him and even publicly dropped "Pitt" from their names.

Following years of estrangement between the actor and his sons, Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21, he's now officially "given up" hope on reconciling one day.

An insider told Woman's Day: "Brad's starting to understand that there's just no going back with Maddox and Pax. He's resigned to the fact that he's lost them for good, but of course, he'll always be there for them if they want that."

Article continues below advertisement

The Plane Incident That Changed Everything

angelina jolie kids off rails family struggles
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's kids' all took her side in the split.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2016, the plane incident involving Pitt, Jolie and their children made headlines all over the world.

At the time of the alleged incident, Jolie claimed Pitt was abusive to her and their six children – which are allegations he denied.

Following an investigation, prosecutors did not press any charges against Pitt, and a federal spokesperson said five weeks after the incident they "will not pursue further investigation."

Due to the incident becoming very public, it led to Pitt becoming estranged from his children.

"It's been such a difficult time," the insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Split photo of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt.
Source: MEGA

The nasty divorce was finalized after 8 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt's relationship with his other adopted son, Pax, has been publicly struggling – especially after the 21-year-old called him a "world-class a--hole."

The insider explained: "It's been a difficult rejection. He still hopes that one day time will resolve some of these issues, but his focus is on what he can do right now – and that's try to maintain a relationship with his other kids.

"It's not easy, as things are fractious with his three daughters, but he's not going to stop trying to win them over. He's determined to salvage some kind of connection."

While the actor considers his relationship with Pax "unfixable," he is still hopeful his relationship with his daughters – Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and Vivienne 18 – will improve over time.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
tom cruise secret campaign knighthood royal family david beckham pp

EXCLUSIVE: Arise Sir Tom! 'Top Gun' Star Cruise 'Waging Secret Campaign' to Get a Knighthood — Just Like David Beckham

Embedded Image

Royal Family Make Unprecedented Break With Tradition By Joining In With Mockery Of Meghan Markle's 'Vulgar' Delivery Room Twerking Video

Article continues below advertisement

Brad's Mistakes

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

brad pitt reflection
Source: MEGA

While promoting his new film, Pitt came clean about making mistakes over the years.Pitt told Dax Shepard on his podcast he went to AA because he 'needed rebooting.'

While promoting his new film, F1, Pitt came clean about making mistakes over the years.

While at the premiere of his film, F1, in Mexico City, the actor told Entertainment Tonight: "No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on. It'll lead to the next success.

"Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back. Friends, family, and that’s it. From there, we get to go make things. It's a pretty simple, I think, equation."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.