Brad Pitt's Pain Laid Bare As Dad-Of-Six 'Finally Accepts Family Breakdown' — 'I've Lost My Sons Forever'
Brad Pitt's pain has been laid bare as his relationships with his own children reach a breaking point.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor has "finally accepted his family breakdown" after his very nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie took a massive toll on his relationship with their kids.
Brad's Pain
Since his very public divorce from his ex-wife Jolie, Pitt's relationships with his own children have drastically changed.
Now that his older children are over the age of 18, they aren’t legally obligated to spend time with him and even publicly dropped "Pitt" from their names.
Following years of estrangement between the actor and his sons, Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21, he's now officially "given up" hope on reconciling one day.
An insider told Woman's Day: "Brad's starting to understand that there's just no going back with Maddox and Pax. He's resigned to the fact that he's lost them for good, but of course, he'll always be there for them if they want that."
The Plane Incident That Changed Everything
Back in 2016, the plane incident involving Pitt, Jolie and their children made headlines all over the world.
At the time of the alleged incident, Jolie claimed Pitt was abusive to her and their six children – which are allegations he denied.
Following an investigation, prosecutors did not press any charges against Pitt, and a federal spokesperson said five weeks after the incident they "will not pursue further investigation."
Due to the incident becoming very public, it led to Pitt becoming estranged from his children.
"It's been such a difficult time," the insider explained.
Pitt's relationship with his other adopted son, Pax, has been publicly struggling – especially after the 21-year-old called him a "world-class a--hole."
The insider explained: "It's been a difficult rejection. He still hopes that one day time will resolve some of these issues, but his focus is on what he can do right now – and that's try to maintain a relationship with his other kids.
"It's not easy, as things are fractious with his three daughters, but he's not going to stop trying to win them over. He's determined to salvage some kind of connection."
While the actor considers his relationship with Pax "unfixable," he is still hopeful his relationship with his daughters – Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and Vivienne 18 – will improve over time.
Brad's Mistakes
While promoting his new film, F1, Pitt came clean about making mistakes over the years.
While at the premiere of his film, F1, in Mexico City, the actor told Entertainment Tonight: "No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on. It'll lead to the next success.
"Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back. Friends, family, and that’s it. From there, we get to go make things. It's a pretty simple, I think, equation."