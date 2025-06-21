Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Now Also in Despair Over Daughter Shiloh' After Son Pax Sparks Huge Fears With Crashes and Partying

Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is in 'despair' over his daughter Shiloh, center, as he keeps warring with his ex Angelina Jolie, right.

June 21 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Distraught dad Brad Pitt is alarmed by his estranged daughter Shiloh Jolie's intimate relationship with fellow dancer Keoni Rose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources sat it doesn't bother Brad, 61, that Shiloh, 19, has a same-sex partnership, but he worries she's being exposed to questionable influences.

And he blames his ex Angelina Jolie, 50, for not allowing him to lend any parental counsel to Shiloh, according to the insider.

"Brad is deeply frustrated because he feels Shiloh has been poisoned against him by Angelina," an insider said.

Constant Drama

Source: SHILOH_JP/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Pitt claims Shiloh is being kept away from his guidance.

Now Pitt worries Shiloh's drifting aimlessly with no adult guidance, sources said.

An insider added: "He doesn't know who her friends are or what they do. He's out of the loop but he hears and sees enough, and he fears she is being allowed too much freedom too soon and could be pulled into some unpleasant situations."

Shiloh's recent PDA-filled outing with Rose set off alarm bells.

The duo was spotted shopping on L.A.'s trendy Melrose Avenue the day before Shiloh's 19th birthday May 27. Shiloh emerged with a bag full of purchases while Rose’s placed her arm possessively around Shiloh's back.

Source: KEONIROSE/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Keoni Rose's closeness with Shiloh is also sparking concern.

Last November, Rose was spotted sitting spread-eagled on top of a car while Shiloh stood in between her outstretched legs. At one point, Rose reached out to brush a strand of hair off her galpal's forehead.

Like Shiloh, Rose is an aspiring dancer. On her Instagram account, she described herself as an "artist" and her bio states: "Let's do it all."

Heartbreak Fears

Source: MEGA

Amid rising tension, Pitt fears Shiloh's choices may lead to future regret and heartbreak.

But Brad worries that his daughter might be out of her depth.

"She is very young and vulnerable, hanging in a crowd that may not have her best interests at heart, and she might make choices that she'll later regret," an insider said.

They added: "Brad's furious with Angelina for not allowing him to lend any parental support or connection to Shiloh.

"Brad would love to just have a talk with Shiloh and get some peace of mind that she knows what she's doing, but he's been totally shut off and can only look on from a distance and worry."

