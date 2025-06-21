EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Now Also in Despair Over Daughter Shiloh' After Son Pax Sparks Huge Fears With Crashes and Partying

Distraught dad Brad Pitt is alarmed by his estranged daughter Shiloh Jolie's intimate relationship with fellow dancer Keoni Rose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources sat it doesn't bother Brad, 61, that Shiloh, 19, has a same-sex partnership, but he worries she's being exposed to questionable influences.

And he blames his ex Angelina Jolie, 50, for not allowing him to lend any parental counsel to Shiloh, according to the insider.

"Brad is deeply frustrated because he feels Shiloh has been poisoned against him by Angelina," an insider said.