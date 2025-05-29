Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Gets VERY Intimate With Female Dancer 'Pal' As Massive Clue About How Close Pair are Growing is Revealed

Photo of Shiloh Jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has been spotted getting close with a fellow female dancer while celebrating her birthday in Los Angeles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 29 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has been spotted getting close with a fellow female dancer "pal."

To celebrate her 19th birthday, the daughter of the Hollywood actress and Brad Pitt was seen out in Los Angeles with her dance partner, Keoni Rose, as seen in photos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Gal Pals

shiloh jolie spotted la
Source: MEGA

Shiloh recently moved out of her parent's home to live on her own.

Article continues below advertisement

Two young ladies seem to be closer than ever as they spent the day shopping at the store Isabel Marant, according to the Daily Mail.

During the outing, the two color-coordinated their outfits, and Keoni was even seen wrapping her arm around Shiloh's waist as the duo crossed the street.

For the outing, Shiloh opted for a cozy outfit and wore a large gray hoodie with baggy pants.

Article continues below advertisement

The two have been spotted out together numerous times within the last few months.

They were spotted together back in March, and then back in November Keoni was seen brushing some of Shiloh's hair away from her face.

Keoni, who is represented by The Movement Talent Agency, seems to have similar interests as Shiloh and her family members.

She is reportedly from Seattle, has a background in ballet dancing and is also interested in acting, modeling and screenwriting.

Article continues below advertisement

Dance Career

shiloh jolie spotted la
Source: MEGA

Shiloh has focused on her dance career.

Article continues below advertisement

While Shiloh doesn't seem interested in accepting any acting gigs any time soon, her focus appears to be on her dance career – and she has her mom's full support.

Back in 2022, a source told Hollywood Life: "Angelina has made a huge effort to nurture her kids' interests in all kinds of things over the years. She's enrolled them in everything from art classes to computer programming to martial arts, and at one point or another, all the kids have tried out dance lessons."

As for Shiloh's dance career, the insider noted: "Shiloh started out with private lessons before she joined a small studio near their house, and then all through the pandemic, she was doing Zoom classes. She’s very committed to it. Angelina‘s amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that, she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she’s dancing.

"A career in dance is something that she could pursue one day, but Angelina is not pushing her in that direction at all, she encourages her to do it simply because it makes her happy."

Article continues below advertisement

As seen on social media, Shiloh's dance moves have often gone viral, and commenters are often praising the teen's talent.

One wrote: "She's obviously outrageously talented, it’s just cool to see her creating an identity for herself independently, like she's doing the work."

Another said: "Wow, she blew me away!! The improvement since I last saw her."

A third added: "She has gotten so much better! I love watching Shiloh dance!!"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Proud Mom

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Branded 'Hypocrites' for 'Putting in Place Royal Family-Style Hierarchy Among Staff' — Despite Repeatedly Whining The Firm Is Racist and Controlling

Photo of Kamala Harris, Meghan Markle

Kamala Harris Warned to Steer Clear of Meghan Markle and her 'Kiss of Death' As Democrat Gets Set to Hit Comeback Trail

angelina jolie kids rebel leaving la wildfires oscar snub
Source: MEGA

Jolie said 'none' of her kids want to be in front of the camera.'

Article continues below advertisement

In late November, Shiloh's extremely famous mother opened up about all of her kids and revealed which one wants to stay out of the spotlight in an interview with Good Morning America.

She said: "None of my children want to be in front of the camera [at] this time. They're quite private.

"Shiloh's extremely private. They weren’t born with privacy, right? So, I hope that they can have that as they grow old. So we’ll see."

When asked if she sees any of her children following in her acting footsteps, she replied: "No, I think they're especially shy, very private people. They want to be private."

exclusive angelina jolie gripped with fear her bells palsy will return one year anniversary of brad pitt divorce looms
Source: MEGA

Shiloh's extremely famous mom Angelina Jolie opened up about all of her kids.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.