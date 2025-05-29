Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Gets VERY Intimate With Female Dancer 'Pal' As Massive Clue About How Close Pair are Growing is Revealed
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has been spotted getting close with a fellow female dancer "pal."
To celebrate her 19th birthday, the daughter of the Hollywood actress and Brad Pitt was seen out in Los Angeles with her dance partner, Keoni Rose, as seen in photos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gal Pals
Two young ladies seem to be closer than ever as they spent the day shopping at the store Isabel Marant, according to the Daily Mail.
During the outing, the two color-coordinated their outfits, and Keoni was even seen wrapping her arm around Shiloh's waist as the duo crossed the street.
For the outing, Shiloh opted for a cozy outfit and wore a large gray hoodie with baggy pants.
The two have been spotted out together numerous times within the last few months.
They were spotted together back in March, and then back in November Keoni was seen brushing some of Shiloh's hair away from her face.
Keoni, who is represented by The Movement Talent Agency, seems to have similar interests as Shiloh and her family members.
She is reportedly from Seattle, has a background in ballet dancing and is also interested in acting, modeling and screenwriting.
Dance Career
While Shiloh doesn't seem interested in accepting any acting gigs any time soon, her focus appears to be on her dance career – and she has her mom's full support.
Back in 2022, a source told Hollywood Life: "Angelina has made a huge effort to nurture her kids' interests in all kinds of things over the years. She's enrolled them in everything from art classes to computer programming to martial arts, and at one point or another, all the kids have tried out dance lessons."
As for Shiloh's dance career, the insider noted: "Shiloh started out with private lessons before she joined a small studio near their house, and then all through the pandemic, she was doing Zoom classes. She’s very committed to it. Angelina‘s amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that, she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she’s dancing.
"A career in dance is something that she could pursue one day, but Angelina is not pushing her in that direction at all, she encourages her to do it simply because it makes her happy."
As seen on social media, Shiloh's dance moves have often gone viral, and commenters are often praising the teen's talent.
One wrote: "She's obviously outrageously talented, it’s just cool to see her creating an identity for herself independently, like she's doing the work."
Another said: "Wow, she blew me away!! The improvement since I last saw her."
A third added: "She has gotten so much better! I love watching Shiloh dance!!"
Proud Mom
In late November, Shiloh's extremely famous mother opened up about all of her kids and revealed which one wants to stay out of the spotlight in an interview with Good Morning America.
She said: "None of my children want to be in front of the camera [at] this time. They're quite private.
"Shiloh's extremely private. They weren’t born with privacy, right? So, I hope that they can have that as they grow old. So we’ll see."
When asked if she sees any of her children following in her acting footsteps, she replied: "No, I think they're especially shy, very private people. They want to be private."