Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Gets VERY Intimate With Female Dancer 'Pal' As Massive Clue About How Close Pair are Growing is Revealed

To celebrate her 19th birthday, the daughter of the Hollywood actress and Brad Pitt was seen out in Los Angeles with her dance partner, Keoni Rose, as seen in photos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the outing, the two color-coordinated their outfits, and Keoni was even seen wrapping her arm around Shiloh's waist as the duo crossed the street.

Two young ladies seem to be closer than ever as they spent the day shopping at the store Isabel Marant, according to the Daily Mail.

She is reportedly from Seattle, has a background in ballet dancing and is also interested in acting, modeling and screenwriting.

Keoni, who is represented by The Movement Talent Agency, seems to have similar interests as Shiloh and her family members.

They were spotted together back in March, and then back in November Keoni was seen brushing some of Shiloh's hair away from her face.

The two have been spotted out together numerous times within the last few months.

While Shiloh doesn't seem interested in accepting any acting gigs any time soon, her focus appears to be on her dance career – and she has her mom's full support.

Back in 2022, a source told Hollywood Life: "Angelina has made a huge effort to nurture her kids' interests in all kinds of things over the years. She's enrolled them in everything from art classes to computer programming to martial arts, and at one point or another, all the kids have tried out dance lessons."

As for Shiloh's dance career, the insider noted: "Shiloh started out with private lessons before she joined a small studio near their house, and then all through the pandemic, she was doing Zoom classes. She’s very committed to it. Angelina‘s amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that, she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she’s dancing.

"A career in dance is something that she could pursue one day, but Angelina is not pushing her in that direction at all, she encourages her to do it simply because it makes her happy."