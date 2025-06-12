'Learn From It And Move On': Brad Pitt Admits He's Made 'Mistakes' Over The Years — As Actor Fights To Mend Relationships With Estranged Kids

Recently, the actor opened up about how his personal life – especially his love life – is always making headlines.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Pitt brushed off the million-dollar question about his very public divorce from his now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

After he was asked if he felt "relief" after the two finally reached a settlement in their divorce after a nasty eight-year battle, Pitt replied: "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

While Pitt was married to his first ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, he met Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith – and then their cheating scandal turned romance quickly became one of the hottest love triangles in Hollywood history.

While their divorce battle finally came to an end, the former couple is still fighting over their winery, which is allegedly going to trial.