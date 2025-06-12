'Learn From It And Move On': Brad Pitt Admits He's Made 'Mistakes' Over The Years — As Actor Fights To Mend Relationships With Estranged Kids
Brad Pitt has admitted he has made "mistakes" over the years.
At the premiere of his film, F1, in Mexico City, the Hollywood icon took a moment to reflect on all of life's ups and downs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pitt's Reflection
The actor told Entertainment Tonight: "No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on. It'll lead to the next success.
"Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back. Friends, family, and that’s it. From there, we get to go make things. It’s a pretty simple, I think, equation."
Pitt's Personal Life
Recently, the actor opened up about how his personal life – especially his love life – is always making headlines.
In an interview with GQ magazine, Pitt brushed off the million-dollar question about his very public divorce from his now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.
After he was asked if he felt "relief" after the two finally reached a settlement in their divorce after a nasty eight-year battle, Pitt replied: "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."
While Pitt was married to his first ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, he met Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith – and then their cheating scandal turned romance quickly became one of the hottest love triangles in Hollywood history.
While their divorce battle finally came to an end, the former couple is still fighting over their winery, which is allegedly going to trial.
Now, the actor has been dating jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, 32, since 2022.
The couple recently made their red carpet debut while promoting his film, and many fans accused the actor of using his love life to gain publicity.
He shot those rumors down quickly and in the magazine's interview said: "No, dude, it’s not that calculated. If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."
Pitt's Kids
Besides his romantic relationships, Pitt's estranged relationships with his six children have also been making headlines for years following the divorce.
The divorce, as well as the alleged 2016 plane incident, took a massive toll on the actor's relationships with his children, and over the years, a few of them dropped "Pitt" from their last names.
At the time of the alleged incident, the actress claimed Pitt was abusive to her and their six children – but following an investigation, he was not charged.
RadarOnline.com recently reported that before the twins, Vivienne and Knox, turn 18 years old, Pitt is hoping to mend their relationship while he still has legal visitation rights.
The actor's other children, – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19, are adults and not legally required to have a relationship with him.