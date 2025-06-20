EXCLUSIVE: The Real Story of How Angelina Jolie's Kids are Now Completely Off the Rails

Angelina Jolie's son Pax looked worse for wear during a recent night out with friends in L.A., and RadarOnline.com can reveal it is only one piece of her family drama.

On May 31, the 21-year-old was photographed being propped up by his pals as the rowdy crew made their way from celebrity hotspot Chateau Marmont to a strip club on Hollywood's notorious Sunset Strip, where they partied until the wee hours. At one point, Pax looked as if he could barely stand as he clung to two members of his group, wavering on a street corner.

The Oscar winner's middle son is getting a rep for reckless behavior. At least twice he's crashed his e-bike while speeding along L.A.'s busy streets – without a helmet – needing to be hospitalized after a collision last July.

An insider told Radaronline.com: "A lot of people have told him it's lunacy, that he must have some type of death wish to be so negligent."