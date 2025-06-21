EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Demanded Dozens of Supermodel Extras on Set of F1' – Casting Shadow Over Relationship With Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt was in major flirt mode while filming his new racing movie, F1, after insisting on having dozens of beautiful supermodel-type extras on the set – despite his supposedly serious relationship with Ines de Ramon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 61-year-old star, who also produced the film, "really decided to lean into the glamour of the Formula 1 world, and that translated to this movie having perhaps the hottest assembly of female extras in movie history," an insider said.

They added: "It also gave Brad plenty of opportunities to flirt up a storm between takes, even if he was in his racing helmet or behind a mask.

"Brad has always been a big flirt; he can't help himself. And in this case, he was like a kid in a candy store. He didn't cross the line and actually hook up with any of these girls, at least not that anyone's aware."