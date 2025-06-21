Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Demanded Dozens of Supermodel Extras on Set of F1' – Casting Shadow Over Relationship With Ines de Ramon

brad pitt supermodel extras f set ines de ramon
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's romance with Ines de Ramon could be headed for a pit-stop.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 21 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Brad Pitt was in major flirt mode while filming his new racing movie, F1, after insisting on having dozens of beautiful supermodel-type extras on the set – despite his supposedly serious relationship with Ines de Ramon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 61-year-old star, who also produced the film, "really decided to lean into the glamour of the Formula 1 world, and that translated to this movie having perhaps the hottest assembly of female extras in movie history," an insider said.

They added: "It also gave Brad plenty of opportunities to flirt up a storm between takes, even if he was in his racing helmet or behind a mask.

"Brad has always been a big flirt; he can't help himself. And in this case, he was like a kid in a candy store. He didn't cross the line and actually hook up with any of these girls, at least not that anyone's aware."

Glamorous Shoot

brad pitt supermodel extras f set ines de ramon
Source: MEGA

Javier Bardem shared the screen with Pitt in the road-racing blockbuster.

Pitt is said to have felt charming the bit players was part of his job in order to bring out their best performances, since he's the biggest name in the movie, which also stars Javier Bardem.

And the Fight Club star "definitely enjoyed their attention and made a point to shower them with compliments," the source added.

They went on: "He'd engage them in small talk, tell them how hot they looked, invite them to have lunch or grab a coffee with him, that type of thing."

Meanwhile, de Ramon, Pitt's girlfriend of two-and-a-half years, is said to be expecting an engagement ring from him sooner rather than later.

brad pitt supermodel extras f set ines de ramon
Source: MEGA

Flirty behavior on the 'F1' set has raised doubts about Pitt's future with de Ramon.

"It certainly wasn't the type of behavior you'd expect to see from someone with a serious girlfriend," said the source – adding: "But Brad is very much his own man and he's always been this way."

They went on: "Previous partners have taken issue with his flirting.

"He's got a real roving eye and checks out pretty girls almost unashamedly.

"If Ines wants to stay with Brad and build a future with him, this is something she'll have to live with, because ultimately, Brad's not going to change his ways for anybody."

