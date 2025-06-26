Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt 'Gay Shocker': Actor Lifts Lid on the 'Homosexual Experience' — And 'Crumbling' Romance With Ines de Ramon

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has been candid about his sexuality, claiming he 'missed the window' on the gay experience.

June 26 2025, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brad Pitt has opened up about his sexuality and opportunities of sampling a "gay experience."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood heartthrob, 61, claims he's "missed the window" in giving homosexuality a try, admitting he's always had same sex romances.

Article continues below advertisement

'Missed That Window'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pitt said he's 'never had a gay experience' while discussing his sexuality during a podcast chat.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "You know I’ve never had a gay experience."

And speaking to Dax Shepard on his podcast, Pitt added: "Kind of missed that window, but if I did, it wouldn't be you."

Pitt's gay revelation comes as his relationship with Ines de Ramon, 32, is reportedly on the rocks.

RadarOnline.com has revealed body language experts have studied his behavior around the actress, suggesting the pair — who started dating in 2022 — are "floundering."

Article continues below advertisement

'Showmance' Rumors

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon have been tainted by 'showmance' rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, a video has been doing the rounds online of Pitt snubbing de Ramon's attempts to kiss him on the red carpet at the premiere of his new F1 movie, sparking "showmance" rumors.

Elsewhere on the podcast with Shepard, Pitt detailed going to his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting following his "difficult" split from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Fight Club star claimed he was "pretty much on [his] knees" and recalled knowing he had "to wake the f--- up in some areas."

"I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me… it was a difficult time. I needed rebooting."

Article continues below advertisement

Booze Battle

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The A-lister also admitted he 'grew to love' Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to curb his drunk problem.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
meghan markle prince harry raging tom cruise picked prince william king charles royal feud pp

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Raging' Tom Cruise has 'Picked William and Charles' to Romance Instead of Them

prince william one massive problem plan to make monarchy youthful relevant king charles death pp

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Facing 'One Massive Problem' Over Plan to 'Make Monarchy More Youthful and Relevant' After King Charles' Death

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt didn’t reveal when exactly he attended AA, but he previously told that he went shortly after he separated from Jolie in 2016.

Recalling the meetings, the Ocean’s Eleven star said: "It gives you permission to go, 'OK, I'm gonna step out on this edge and see what happens.' And then I really grew to love it."

Pitt's alleged drinking problem allegedly led to the demise of his nearly two-year marriage with Jolie, 50.

According to court documents obtained by in 2022, the Tomb Raider actress claimed that Pitt got physical with her and one of their six kids on a 2016 plane ride.

The exes, who finalized their divorce last year, share children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pitt and ex-wife Angelina settled their divorce last year, despite splitting in 2016.

Pitt is notably estranged from several of his kids, with some of them dropping his surname.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed Pitt has cut ties with two of his children, nine years after his split for their mother Jolie.

The Hollywood actor, 61, feels his relationship with troubled adopted sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21, is "unfixable" and he believes his ex wife is to blame.

A source said: "Brad believes that whatever his kids are going through right now is a direct result of how they have been raised.

"They are now old enough to make their own choices and if their choices include drama that is all on them.

"Brad would be there to give advice, but he cannot be when he is unable to have a relationship with them at this time."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.