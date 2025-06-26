Brad Pitt 'Gay Shocker': Actor Lifts Lid on the 'Homosexual Experience' — And 'Crumbling' Romance With Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt has opened up about his sexuality and opportunities of sampling a "gay experience."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood heartthrob, 61, claims he's "missed the window" in giving homosexuality a try, admitting he's always had same sex romances.
'Missed That Window'
He said: "You know I’ve never had a gay experience."
And speaking to Dax Shepard on his podcast, Pitt added: "Kind of missed that window, but if I did, it wouldn't be you."
Pitt's gay revelation comes as his relationship with Ines de Ramon, 32, is reportedly on the rocks.
RadarOnline.com has revealed body language experts have studied his behavior around the actress, suggesting the pair — who started dating in 2022 — are "floundering."
'Showmance' Rumors
Plus, a video has been doing the rounds online of Pitt snubbing de Ramon's attempts to kiss him on the red carpet at the premiere of his new F1 movie, sparking "showmance" rumors.
Elsewhere on the podcast with Shepard, Pitt detailed going to his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting following his "difficult" split from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
The Fight Club star claimed he was "pretty much on [his] knees" and recalled knowing he had "to wake the f--- up in some areas."
"I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me… it was a difficult time. I needed rebooting."
Booze Battle
Pitt didn’t reveal when exactly he attended AA, but he previously told that he went shortly after he separated from Jolie in 2016.
Recalling the meetings, the Ocean’s Eleven star said: "It gives you permission to go, 'OK, I'm gonna step out on this edge and see what happens.' And then I really grew to love it."
Pitt's alleged drinking problem allegedly led to the demise of his nearly two-year marriage with Jolie, 50.
According to court documents obtained by in 2022, the Tomb Raider actress claimed that Pitt got physical with her and one of their six kids on a 2016 plane ride.
The exes, who finalized their divorce last year, share children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.
Pitt is notably estranged from several of his kids, with some of them dropping his surname.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Pitt has cut ties with two of his children, nine years after his split for their mother Jolie.
The Hollywood actor, 61, feels his relationship with troubled adopted sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21, is "unfixable" and he believes his ex wife is to blame.
A source said: "Brad believes that whatever his kids are going through right now is a direct result of how they have been raised.
"They are now old enough to make their own choices and if their choices include drama that is all on them.
"Brad would be there to give advice, but he cannot be when he is unable to have a relationship with them at this time."