Brad Pitt Opens Up About His First AA Meeting Experience — And Realizing He Needed to 'Wake the F--- Up' During a 'Difficult' Time in His Life

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jolie noted Pitt's drinking as a catalyst to their explosive fight during a 2016 private flight, which led to the actress filing for divorce.

In a court filing for their French winery dispute, Jolie alleged a drunken Pitt was physically violent towards two of their six children, who were between 8 and 15-years-old at the time, who attempted to intervene in the couple's argument.

She claimed Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her, then choked one of their children and pushed another during the chaotic incident.

The filing stated: "Pitt's aggressive behavior started even before the family got to the airport, with Pitt having a confrontation with one of the children. After the flight took off, Jolie approached Pitt and asked him what was wrong.

"Pitt accused her of being too deferential to the children and verbally attacked her."