EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Plotting to Bankrupt Angelina Jolie With Winery Court Battle' — And How He's in Danger of Being Estranged From His Kids Forever

Jolie’s comments come as a judge officially denied her attempt to dismiss Pitt’s lawsuit regarding the sale of her share of the $67 million vineyard, reigniting a bitter legal battle between the former couple.

The dispute, which began in 2021, centers around Jolie’s 2021 sale of her stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler. Pitt, 61, claims the sale was made without his consent and is seeking to reverse the deal. A court date has now been set for 2025.

According to a source close to the situation, Jolie views the ongoing lawsuit as financially punishing. She said: "He’s trying to drain me. The time, the energy, the money – it’s all meant to wear me down."

The source added that the legal bills are stacking up and are impacting Jolie’s ability to provide for their children’s security and lifestyle.

Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who turn 17 on July 12.

While the custody agreement requires Jolie to live near Pitt in Los Angeles, sources say the children have grown increasingly distant from their father over the years – and this court battle could deepen that rift.