EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Plotting to Bankrupt Angelina Jolie With Winery Court Battle' — And How He's in Danger of Being Estranged From His Kids Forever
Angelina Jolie says she is drained by her ongoing legal war with Brad Pitt – but sources tell RadarOnline.com he is refusing to lift his foot off the pedal when it comes to the bitter fight, as he wants to use the court case to bankrupt her.
"It’s the last thing I need right now. I’m tired, stressed, and emotionally exhausted," the 50-year-old actor told a close source, describing the impact of Pitt’s latest legal move over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.
Bitter Battle
Jolie’s comments come as a judge officially denied her attempt to dismiss Pitt’s lawsuit regarding the sale of her share of the $67 million vineyard, reigniting a bitter legal battle between the former couple.
The dispute, which began in 2021, centers around Jolie’s 2021 sale of her stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler. Pitt, 61, claims the sale was made without his consent and is seeking to reverse the deal. A court date has now been set for 2025.
According to a source close to the situation, Jolie views the ongoing lawsuit as financially punishing. She said: "He’s trying to drain me. The time, the energy, the money – it’s all meant to wear me down."
The source added that the legal bills are stacking up and are impacting Jolie’s ability to provide for their children’s security and lifestyle.
Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who turn 17 on July 12.
While the custody agreement requires Jolie to live near Pitt in Los Angeles, sources say the children have grown increasingly distant from their father over the years – and this court battle could deepen that rift.
"The kids are very aware of what’s going on," said a source familiar with the family dynamic. "They’re watching this, and it’s pushing them further away from Brad. They see it as an attack on their mother, and they’re siding with her."
Since their split in 2016, Jolie has rarely spoken publicly about the details of their fallout, though she admitted the restrictions of their custody arrangement have made her feel "caged."
The situation grew even more volatile after details of an alleged altercation aboard a private jet in 2016 were disclosed in 2022 court documents, including accusations that Pitt physically assaulted both Jolie and one of the children. Pitt has denied the claims, and no charges were filed.
Nevertheless, the fallout appears to have taken root. Last year, Zahara introduced herself using the name Zahara Marley Jolie at her Spelman College sorority event, and Shiloh used ‘Shi Jolie’ when credited as a choreographer at a fashion show in May.
Both Maddox and Pax are believed to have cut off nearly all contact with Pitt.
Now, as the legal case moves forward, Jolie has been ordered to submit all non-disclosure agreements she signed during her marriage to Pitt. Her legal team claims Pitt once demanded she sign a new $8.5 million NDA that would have prohibited her from speaking about alleged abuse before he would buy her stake in the winery.
Pitt, however, is reportedly adamant that his fight is not about revenge.
"He sees this as protecting something deeply personal," said a source close to him. "Chateau Miraval is a symbol of his legacy. He won’t hand it over without a fight."
Jolie, meanwhile, is bracing for what could be another year of high-stakes legal wrangling. ‘She’s said she’ll fight this to the bitter end if she has to,’ said the source. ‘But there’s no doubt – it’s taking a toll.’