Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Angelina Jolie

Brangelina at War Again: 'F1' Star Wants Access to Ex-Wife's Private Texts as One-Time Couple's Legal Battle Over French Winery Turns Even Uglier

picture of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie has taken a fresh twist after the 'F1' star asked for her private messages.

July 10 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brad Pitt has ramped up his bitter dispute with the ex-wife Angelina Jolie in their legal battle over their French winery.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the F1 star has requested the actress's private messages in a new legal filing.

Article continues below advertisement

Bitter Battle

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a legal battle over the winery since 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

On June 30, the 61-year-old actor logged documents stating he's struggled to acquire the 50-year-old actress' communications, which he thinks could provide critical evidence in their ongoing clash over Château Miraval.

The former couple have been locked in a bitter battle over the vineyard and home after the Tomb Raider star sold her $64million stake to Yuri Shefler, the owner of SPI Group, the parent company to Stoli Group, in 2021.

Pitt argues Jolie made the sale in spite of their prior deal that neither would sell their stake unless the other approved.

Article continues below advertisement

Hand Over Your Messages

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Joiie's private messages with Stoli Group's Alexey Oliynik has been requested by Pitt.

Article continues below advertisement

New paperwork has revealed his failed efforts to depose Stoli Group's Alexey Oliynik.

He claims Oliynik has direct knowledge of the negotiations between Jolie and her team, and that the requested documentation aligns with "his core claims" in the case. The judge has yet to rule.

In his latest filing, Pitt stated he wants Oliynik to submit messages regarding the sale of Jolie’s stake, including any with his ex-wife and her team.

Oliynik has argued that he is a resident of Switzerland and cannot be forced to get involved in the legal fight, which was filed in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Plea To Drop Case

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie pleaded with her ex-husband to drop the lawsuit against her.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a source said: "This is another example of the defendant's repeated opposition to sharing documents that would provide insight."

Pitt and Jolie entered into an acrimonious back-and-forth over NDA's, which have become a key point in their fight, after the latter sold her stake in the winery.

Last July, Jolie asked Pitt to "end the fighting" and drop the lawsuit against her to allow their family to "heal."

But sources revealed that the Fight Club star had "no intention" of dropping it, alleging Jolie only made the plea after realizing that she does not have as strong a case as she previously thought.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie wanted the case closed so her family could 'heel.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
greg gutfeld foxnews

EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Greg Gutfeld 'Being Mercilessly Trolled Behind His Back By Fox Colleagues' as They 'Cannot Stand His Giant Ego'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston

Best Body Yet: Jennifer Aniston, 56, Shows Off Buff Arms and Long Legs in Just a Plunging Black Bodysuit in Sizzling Ad Campaign

Article continues below advertisement

"Brad is not going to drop this lawsuit – why would he? This was a very standard business dispute, but unfortunately, Angelina has consistently introduced personal elements that are meant for a divorce court," a person close to the situation revealed.

Legal docs obtained in February 2022, it was revealed the Maleficent actress auctioned off her portion to Tenute del Mondo of the manufacturer Stoli Group

In turn, Pitt claims that Jolie's former investment company Nouvel owed his company Mondo Bongo the right of first refusal.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pitt now has a strained relationship with his and Jolie's kids.

Following their breakup, Pitt has a strained relationship with his and Jolie's kids.

The exes share sons Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 19; and fraternal twins Vivienne and Knox, 17, on July 12.

Several of them have dropped Pitt's last name from their monikers recently, with Zahara being the first.

Vivienne and Shiloh followed suit, and the longtime leading man now has "virtually no contact" with his adult children.

Angelina filed for divorce from the actor in 2019 after five years of marriage.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.