Brangelina at War Again: 'F1' Star Wants Access to Ex-Wife's Private Texts as One-Time Couple's Legal Battle Over French Winery Turns Even Uglier
Brad Pitt has ramped up his bitter dispute with the ex-wife Angelina Jolie in their legal battle over their French winery.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the F1 star has requested the actress's private messages in a new legal filing.
Bitter Battle
On June 30, the 61-year-old actor logged documents stating he's struggled to acquire the 50-year-old actress' communications, which he thinks could provide critical evidence in their ongoing clash over Château Miraval.
The former couple have been locked in a bitter battle over the vineyard and home after the Tomb Raider star sold her $64million stake to Yuri Shefler, the owner of SPI Group, the parent company to Stoli Group, in 2021.
Pitt argues Jolie made the sale in spite of their prior deal that neither would sell their stake unless the other approved.
Hand Over Your Messages
New paperwork has revealed his failed efforts to depose Stoli Group's Alexey Oliynik.
He claims Oliynik has direct knowledge of the negotiations between Jolie and her team, and that the requested documentation aligns with "his core claims" in the case. The judge has yet to rule.
In his latest filing, Pitt stated he wants Oliynik to submit messages regarding the sale of Jolie’s stake, including any with his ex-wife and her team.
Oliynik has argued that he is a resident of Switzerland and cannot be forced to get involved in the legal fight, which was filed in California.
Plea To Drop Case
Meanwhile, a source said: "This is another example of the defendant's repeated opposition to sharing documents that would provide insight."
Pitt and Jolie entered into an acrimonious back-and-forth over NDA's, which have become a key point in their fight, after the latter sold her stake in the winery.
Last July, Jolie asked Pitt to "end the fighting" and drop the lawsuit against her to allow their family to "heal."
But sources revealed that the Fight Club star had "no intention" of dropping it, alleging Jolie only made the plea after realizing that she does not have as strong a case as she previously thought.
"Brad is not going to drop this lawsuit – why would he? This was a very standard business dispute, but unfortunately, Angelina has consistently introduced personal elements that are meant for a divorce court," a person close to the situation revealed.
Legal docs obtained in February 2022, it was revealed the Maleficent actress auctioned off her portion to Tenute del Mondo of the manufacturer Stoli Group
In turn, Pitt claims that Jolie's former investment company Nouvel owed his company Mondo Bongo the right of first refusal.
Following their breakup, Pitt has a strained relationship with his and Jolie's kids.
The exes share sons Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 19; and fraternal twins Vivienne and Knox, 17, on July 12.
Several of them have dropped Pitt's last name from their monikers recently, with Zahara being the first.
Vivienne and Shiloh followed suit, and the longtime leading man now has "virtually no contact" with his adult children.
Angelina filed for divorce from the actor in 2019 after five years of marriage.