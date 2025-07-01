Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Frazzled Single Mom Angelina Jolie 'Begging' Eldest Son Maddox to Save his Siblings As Brad 'Cuts Them Off' and Wild Kids 'Spiral into Abyss'

angelina jolie begs maddox save siblings brad cuts off
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie is begging her oldest boy Maddox, center, to stop his siblings going totally off the rails now their dad Brad Pitt, right, has distanced himself from the brood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 1 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Jittery Angelina Jolie fears son Pax Jolie-Pitt and daughter Shiloh may be sliding off the rails – and the anxious Oscar winner is begging her eldest kid, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, to come home and help his siblings stay on the straight and narrow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pax, 21, was recently caught on camera stumbling out of L.A.'s notorious Chateau Marmont after partying with pals – just a year after he suffered a serious head injury in an e-bike crash.

"Angelina is brushing this latest incident off as a case of Pax experimenting and pushing boundaries," our insider said. "But it's no secret that she's struggling to keep her kids in line."

Desperate Times

Source: MEGA

Jolie wants Maddox to be 'the man of the house.'

According to the source, 19-year-old Shiloh – who petitioned last year to drop estranged dad Brad Pitt's last name from her moniker – has also been "stressing" her mom out.

The aspiring dancer has been spotted hanging out with a Hollywood crowd – including budding model Keoni Rose.

"Angelina gives her a lot of freedom and insists she totally trusts her," the insider said.

"But, of course, it's stressful seeing her making her own way. She's at the stage where she's rebelling, and that's worrisome."

Source: MEGA

Shiloh's rebellious streak is also testing Jolie's nerves.

Meanwhile, Maddox, 23, has long been Angelina's rock, the tipster insists. But these days he splits most of his time among Asia, Europe and an apartment that Angelina owns in New York City.

"Angie always depended on Maddox to keep the younger kids in line. He was very much the man of the house, who stepped up massively when she and Pitt broke up – even though he was only 15 at the time," the insider explained.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the 50-year-old Maleficent movie witch's divorce from Fight Club hunk Pitt, 61, dragged on for over eight years as they bickered about their finances and six kids – but the exes finally settled that court battle in December.

Pax Panic

Source: MEGA

Drunken antics and a past e-bike crash have Jolie fretting about son Pax, right.

"Angelina's a very hands-on mom and incredibly protective, but the stress of parenting alone is starting to show, especially now that Maddox is hardly around," our insider said.

They added Maddox is "a very mature, levelheaded young man," who frequently visits his mom, but he's "traveling around a lot" and "focused on building his own life."

The insider went on: "And Angie has to fend for herself because she doesn't really trust anyone except Maddox with highly personal family stuff.

"It sucks for her."

