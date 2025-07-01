EXCLUSIVE: Frazzled Single Mom Angelina Jolie 'Begging' Eldest Son Maddox to Save his Siblings As Brad 'Cuts Them Off' and Wild Kids 'Spiral into Abyss'

Jittery Angelina Jolie fears son Pax Jolie-Pitt and daughter Shiloh may be sliding off the rails – and the anxious Oscar winner is begging her eldest kid, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, to come home and help his siblings stay on the straight and narrow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pax, 21, was recently caught on camera stumbling out of L.A.'s notorious Chateau Marmont after partying with pals – just a year after he suffered a serious head injury in an e-bike crash.

"Angelina is brushing this latest incident off as a case of Pax experimenting and pushing boundaries," our insider said. "But it's no secret that she's struggling to keep her kids in line."