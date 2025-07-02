EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's ENDLESS Winery War Turns Very Sour — With Hollywood Icons Headed For a Courtroom Clash
The battle lines have truly been drawn in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's seemingly endless battle over their winery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources close to both sides tell us the former couple are now bracing for a fierce courtroom showdown after she sold her stake in their formerly joint-owned Château Miraval vineyard.
According to court documents, Pitt, 59, anticipates a jury trial that will stretch at least 15 grueling days, while Jolie, 49, is expecting the same.
Heading For Court?
An insider said the "trial date remains a mystery, with critical motions still awaiting decisions."
Describing the case as "complex" due to the involvement of foreign parties and a flurry of cross claims, our insider insisted the intricacies don't scare Pitt and he "isn't going to be backing down anytime soon."
"Brad is willing to drag out the lawsuit over Château Miraval and Angie as long as possible if needed," a source said. "He is not giving up and will do it to spite Angie."
Pitt fired the first legal shot in the winery war in 2022, alleging Jolie breached a pact they forged to never sell their respective shares of the vineyard without each other's consent.
The couple snagged the estate in France in 2008 with hopes of passing it down to their kids.
After their dramatic split in 2016, Jolie made a bold move in 2021, reaching out to Pitt to express her desire to sever ties with the business.
In an email that would soon fuel legal flames, she revealed: "In the past four years I have seen lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on."
Jolie also lamented: "I've been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children."
Initially, she and Pitt toyed with the idea of Jolie cashing out, with Pitt's team offering a massive $55.4million that would see her exit staggered into lump sums and installments.
But the legal mess spiraled when more accusations flew between the couple, with Pitt facing an allegation he had been "looting" Château Miraval’s assets.
Jolie, who acquired her stake in the winery through her company, Nouvel, was said to have backed out of the negotiated deal after Pitt suggested a non-disparagement agreement.
In her defense, she claimed he was trying to conceal "years of abuse."
Horrific Split
Pitt vehemently denied those allegations and claimed Jolie had stealthily lined up a deal with a third-party – the Stoli Group, led by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler.
In an explosive twist, Pitt's lawsuit against Jolie stated she had sold her stake to Stoli without his go-ahead, which he argues is a blatant breach of their agreement.
Jolie countered, denying any wrongdoing and stating she was free to sell her stake as she pleased.
A source said: "As the courtroom drama unravels, the stakes remain high, with Stoli firing back with a $250million countersuit against Pitt, alleging he misused company funds for vanity projects.
"In his latest legal move, Brad revealed his hopes to emerge as the ultimate owner of Nouvel's shares in the winery once the dust settles—should he win at a trial.
"But meanwhile, ongoing lawsuits between Nouvel and Pitt's company loom large.
"Jolie is set to hit back again while wondering whether this legal drama will ever find a resolution.
"If they do go to court, it could be one of the biggest Hollywood legal showdowns in history."