EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's ENDLESS Winery War Turns Very Sour — With Hollywood Icons Headed For a Courtroom Clash

After their dramatic split in 2016, Jolie made a bold move in 2021, reaching out to Pitt to express her desire to sever ties with the business.

In an email that would soon fuel legal flames, she revealed: "In the past four years I have seen lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on."

Jolie also lamented: "I've been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children."

Initially, she and Pitt toyed with the idea of Jolie cashing out, with Pitt's team offering a massive $55.4million that would see her exit staggered into lump sums and installments.

But the legal mess spiraled when more accusations flew between the couple, with Pitt facing an allegation he had been "looting" Château Miraval’s assets.

Jolie, who acquired her stake in the winery through her company, Nouvel, was said to have backed out of the negotiated deal after Pitt suggested a non-disparagement agreement.

In her defense, she claimed he was trying to conceal "years of abuse."