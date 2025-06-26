Brad Pitt 'Cuts Former Best Pal George Clooney Out of Best Man Duties' for 'Upcoming Wedding' to Ines de Ramon — In Favor of Another Huge A-Lister

Jolie noted her ex-husband's drinking as a catalyst to their explosive fight during a 2016 private flight, which led to the actress filing for divorce.

The Maleficent actress alleged in a court filing that a drunken Pitt was physically violent towards two of their six children, who were between 8 and 15 years old at the time, after the youngsters attempted to intervene in the famous couple's argument.

According to the court documents, the Hollywood star had "pulled (Jolie) into the bathroom and began yelling at her. Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall..."

"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face," the filing noted.