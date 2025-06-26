Brad Pitt 'Cuts Former Best Pal George Clooney Out of Best Man Duties' for 'Upcoming Wedding' to Ines de Ramon — In Favor of Another Huge A-Lister
George Clooney should not expect to be Brad Pitt's best man, as it appears the F1 actor has gone another route, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, were spotted on a double date with Bradley Cooper and his rumored fiancée, Gigi Hadid, leading to rumors the couple has forced their way into Pitt's small but notable inner circle.
On To The Next A-Lister?
And now, an insider thinks Cooper, 50, is sitting pretty when it comes to him leading the charge at Pitt's future wedding.
"There's no doubt Bradley's going to be his best man, so they have plenty to talk about," the source said. "And you couldn't ask for a more connected person than Gigi to help organize a wedding."
The insider explained the Silver Linings Playbook actor was by Pitt's side following his split from Angelina Jolie, as well as supported him when he attended AA.
"Bradley was his sobriety buddy when he went through 18 months of AA therapy from Ange," they said. "He's been key in getting Brad used to and enjoying alcohol-free social occasions.
"Bradley's stepped in where George couldn't."
During an appearance on Dax Shepard's popular Armchair Expert podcast, Pitt discussed his first AA meeting and said he needed a "reboot" after his high-profile 2016 split from Jolie.
Pitt Tries To Turn A New Leaf
"I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me," Pitt explained. "It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting."
The 61-year-old then explained the meetings gave him "permission to go, 'OK, I'm gonna step out on this edge and see what happens.' And then I really grew to love it."
Pitt added: "I just thought it was incredible, men sharing their experiences with their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches and a lot of humor with it."
In a previous interview, the Oscar winner admitted his drinking had gotten out of control, as he had "taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges."
Jolie noted her ex-husband's drinking as a catalyst to their explosive fight during a 2016 private flight, which led to the actress filing for divorce.
The Maleficent actress alleged in a court filing that a drunken Pitt was physically violent towards two of their six children, who were between 8 and 15 years old at the time, after the youngsters attempted to intervene in the famous couple's argument.
According to the court documents, the Hollywood star had "pulled (Jolie) into the bathroom and began yelling at her. Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall..."
"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face," the filing noted.
Now, amid Pitt's attempt at improving his ways and turning a new leaf, it appears Clooney has not been a part of that at all, as the two megastars barely cross paths anymore.
"They're not feuding. But things have definitely cooled off," a source told RadarOnline.com. "George is all about his family these days, and Brad is focused on rebuilding his life."
The insider added: "George is happy that Brad's divorce drama is mostly behind him, but they're not exactly popping champagne corks together..."
The actors starred in 2024's Wolfs together, an Apple TV+ film that barely made much noise.