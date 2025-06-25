New Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Feud — With Actress 'Disgusted' By Ex's 'Redemption Tour' After He Plays Victim By Saying Their Divorce Sent Him to AA
Brad Pitt's comments on his Alcoholics Anonymous experience have sparked a fresh feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Pitt, 61, opened up about his first AA meeting – and said he needed a "reboot" after his explosive 2016 split from Jolie, 50.
Pitt Opens Up
While discussing what drove him to seek help, Pitt told Shepard: "I was on my knees. I needed to wake the f--- up."
He added: "I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting."
Pitt went on to praise the program, noting how he was "inspired" by other members' "vulnerability" and said the "incredible men" in his group helped him pick up the pieces and heal after hitting rock bottom.
But sources claimed Jolie isn't buying his latest act, and is furious over his suggestion their divorce drove him to AA.
'PR – Not Personal Growth'
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "To her, it feels like PR, not personal growth."
They added: "She doesn't think a podcast fixes everything. Brad's version plays well to the public, but behind the scenes, it's still a mess."
The insider further claimed that while Pitt is busy promoting his new F1 film and romancing much-younger girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Jolie continues to be focused on their six children – Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.
Jolie's Allegations
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jolie previously alleged Pitt's alcohol use led to her filing for divorce and accused him of physical abuse.
In a court filing related to their ongoing French winery legal battle, Jolie detailed a traumatizing incident in which she claimed a drunken Pitt was physically violent towards her and two of their six children, who were between 8 and 15 years old at the time.
She alleged during an argument on the private jet, Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her, then choked one of their children and pushed another when they tried to intervene.
What in the World Went Wrong? Dermot Mulroney Filmed Singing With Wife Prima Apollinaare Before Actor Filed for Divorce and 'Refused to Shell Out Cash'
Her filing stated: "He pulled her into the bathroom and began yelling at her. Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall.
"Pitt lunged at his own child, and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats, injuring Jolie's back and elbow.
"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face."
The plane incident marked the start of a grueling eight-year divorce battle, which was finalized in December 2024.