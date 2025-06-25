New Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Feud — With Actress 'Disgusted' By Ex's 'Redemption Tour' After He Plays Victim By Saying Their Divorce Sent Him to AA

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard 's Armchair Expert podcast, Pitt, 61, opened up about his first AA meeting – and said he needed a "reboot" after his explosive 2016 split from Jolie, 50.

Brad Pitt' s comments on his Alcoholics Anonymous experience have sparked a fresh feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pitt told Dax Shepard on his podcast he went to AA because he 'needed rebooting.'

While discussing what drove him to seek help, Pitt told Shepard: "I was on my knees. I needed to wake the f--- up."

He added: "I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting."

Pitt went on to praise the program, noting how he was "inspired" by other members' "vulnerability" and said the "incredible men" in his group helped him pick up the pieces and heal after hitting rock bottom.

But sources claimed Jolie isn't buying his latest act, and is furious over his suggestion their divorce drove him to AA.