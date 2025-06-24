Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise's Public Reunion After Nearly 25 Years Was 'Completely Staged' as Both Stars Desperate to 'Get Win' Following Box Office Fails
Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise left fans buzzing after they reunited for the first time in almost 25 years at the London Premiere of the film, F1, but this happy encounter may have been all planned out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The megastars, who last appeared in 1994’s Interview With the Vampire together, were chummy with one another, hugging on the red carpet as photogs couldn't stop flashing away.
All About 'Optics'
However, a source told Rob Shuter for his Substack that this wasn't just a random encounter.
"This was choreographed. It was about optics, not nostalgia," the insider claimed. While Pitt is desperately hoping for F1 to be a massive box office hit after recent clunkers, including Wolfs and Babylon, Cruise just signed a blockbuster deal with Warner Bros., who are co-distributing F1 alongside Apple.
Both Pitt, 61, and Cruise, 62, are also tied to Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski.
The Mission: Impossible star can also use a win after the latest film in his spy franchise didn't exactly live up to high expectations, especially with its reported budget of around $400million.
A Hug 24 Years In The Making
"Brad’s nervous. Tom needs a win. This was corporate synergy in action," an anonymous studio exec relayed.
During their reunion, the two actors were spotted engaging in a handshake before getting closer to one another as Cruise threw his arm around Pitt at one point. The usually giddy Cruise was also seen hugging the Fight Club actor in a tight embrace.
Pitt and Cruise were last photographed together at the 9/11 benefit "A Tribute to Heroes" in Los Angeles in 2001.
While Pitt attended the F1 premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, Cruise opted to go solo despite rumors he's dating Ana de Armas.
Even though the rumored couple have yet to confirm their relationship, that hasn't stopped Cruise from gushing over the Cuban-born star, praising her performance in her new film, Ballerina, and de Armas was all about it.
"It makes me really happy and proud,” de Armas responded when asked about Cruise's comments while at the Los Angeles premiere of Ballerina. "It’s surreal that someone like him is liking the movie and supporting the film and celebrating other people’s films. It’s amazing."
And if Cruise gets his way, he may find himself working with de Armas, 37, way before he gets to star in a film with Pitt again.
Cruise Wants To Work With... Another A-Lister
"Tom wants to do a movie with her; she’s successfully worked with almost every one of his rivals just over the last five or six years," an insider previously revealed.
The source added: "And Ana also has that personality quirk, similar to Tom’s exes Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz, where she doesn’t give a flying f--- what people say about her or think about her."
The Top Gun: Maverick star, who has kept his Scientology beliefs under wraps, is also said to see the actress as the "perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard."
However, de Armas' devout Catholic family may struggle to accept Cruise due to his odd beliefs.
"Ana was raised in a devout Catholic Church in Cuba, and her family is religious," an insider said. "She knows that her family would not accept Tom because of his beliefs. Ana and Tom have discussed this."