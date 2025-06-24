Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise's Public Reunion After Nearly 25 Years Was 'Completely Staged' as Both Stars Desperate to 'Get Win' Following Box Office Fails

Photo of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's giddy reunion in London may have been all discussed and planned beforehand.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 24 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise left fans buzzing after they reunited for the first time in almost 25 years at the London Premiere of the film, F1, but this happy encounter may have been all planned out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The megastars, who last appeared in 1994’s Interview With the Vampire together, were chummy with one another, hugging on the red carpet as photogs couldn't stop flashing away.

Article continues below advertisement

All About 'Optics'

cruise pitt
Source: MEGA

Cruise and Pitt were all smiles during their reunion at the London premiere of 'F1.'

However, a source told Rob Shuter for his Substack that this wasn't just a random encounter.

"This was choreographed. It was about optics, not nostalgia," the insider claimed. While Pitt is desperately hoping for F1 to be a massive box office hit after recent clunkers, including Wolfs and Babylon, Cruise just signed a blockbuster deal with Warner Bros., who are co-distributing F1 alongside Apple.

Both Pitt, 61, and Cruise, 62, are also tied to Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski.

The Mission: Impossible star can also use a win after the latest film in his spy franchise didn't exactly live up to high expectations, especially with its reported budget of around $400million.

Article continues below advertisement

A Hug 24 Years In The Making

pitt
Source: MEGA

Cruise and Pitt both embraced on the red carpet, a reunion some believe was 'staged.'

"Brad’s nervous. Tom needs a win. This was corporate synergy in action," an anonymous studio exec relayed.

During their reunion, the two actors were spotted engaging in a handshake before getting closer to one another as Cruise threw his arm around Pitt at one point. The usually giddy Cruise was also seen hugging the Fight Club actor in a tight embrace.

Pitt and Cruise were last photographed together at the 9/11 benefit "A Tribute to Heroes" in Los Angeles in 2001.

While Pitt attended the F1 premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, Cruise opted to go solo despite rumors he's dating Ana de Armas.

Article continues below advertisement

pitt cruise
Source: Warner Bros.

The actors last starred in 1994's 'Interview With a Vampire' together.

Even though the rumored couple have yet to confirm their relationship, that hasn't stopped Cruise from gushing over the Cuban-born star, praising her performance in her new film, Ballerina, and de Armas was all about it.

"It makes me really happy and proud,” de Armas responded when asked about Cruise's comments while at the Los Angeles premiere of Ballerina. "It’s surreal that someone like him is liking the movie and supporting the film and celebrating other people’s films. It’s amazing."

And if Cruise gets his way, he may find himself working with de Armas, 37, way before he gets to star in a film with Pitt again.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruise Wants To Work With... Another A-Lister

de ramon pitt
Source: MEGA

Pitt was joined by his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, on the red carpet.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Prince William

Prince William's Brutal Succession Blueprint Revealed — Future King Planning to 'Take Apart' Monarchy And End Lavish Spending

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Marriage Rumors Mount as Latest Huge Clue Is Revealed They Have Got Secretly Hitched

"Tom wants to do a movie with her; she’s successfully worked with almost every one of his rivals just over the last five or six years," an insider previously revealed.

The source added: "And Ana also has that personality quirk, similar to Tom’s exes Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz, where she doesn’t give a flying f--- what people say about her or think about her."

The Top Gun: Maverick star, who has kept his Scientology beliefs under wraps, is also said to see the actress as the "perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise opted to go solo despite rumors he's dating Ana de Armas.

However, de Armas' devout Catholic family may struggle to accept Cruise due to his odd beliefs.

"Ana was raised in a devout Catholic Church in Cuba, and her family is religious," an insider said. "She knows that her family would not accept Tom because of his beliefs. Ana and Tom have discussed this."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.