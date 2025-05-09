Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's New Romance With Ana De Armas 'Hits First Bump' As Cuban-Born Actress Fears Her Devout Catholic Family Will Not Accept 'Top Gun' Star Over His 'Scientology Beliefs'

Composite photo of Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA;@newgirl445/tiktok

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were spotted going for a stroll in London as their relationship hits its first bump.

May 9 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Cruise's romance with Ana de Armas has hit its first bump, amid the couple being spotted going for a stroll in London.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Cuban-born actress de Armas, 37, fears her devout Catholic family will struggle taking to Cruise due to his Scientology beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement

Fears Families Will Clash Over Religion

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

de Armas fears her devout Catholic family will not take to Cruise due to his Scientology beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement

And there are genuine fears the clash could tear them apart because even though de Armas is unfazed by his Scientology links, her loved ones aren’t so relaxed and may start to dissuade her from dating the 62-year-old Top Gun star.

A source said "Ana is enamored by Tom but her friends are torn, and her family have concerns too His Scientologist beliefs are not a deal breaker for Ana. She knows her family wouldn't approve, but she is her own woman."

The insider added. "Ana was raised in a devout Catholic Church in Cuba and her family are religious.

"She knows that her family would not accept Tom because of his beliefs. Ana and Tom have discussed this."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @newgirl445/tiktok

A TikTok user filmed the couple going for a walk in London.

Article continues below advertisement

The concerns over their relationship comes after the pair were filmed by fans going for a stroll in London, days after de Armas accompanied Cruise to David Beckham's 50th birthday bash in the English capital.

TikTok user @newgirl445 captured the surprise moment, and wrote alongside the video: "You're in London... hoping to meet Harry [Styles]... but oh surprise... Tom Cruise randomly appears."

The couple have gone to great lengths to keep their romance low key since they started dating around Valentine's Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Partying With The Beckhams

Embedded Image
Source: @victoriabeckham/instagram

de Armas is pictured in the background of a snap taken from David Beckham's 50th birthday party.

Article continues below advertisement

At Beckham’s party, they arrived separately but left together and were snapped desperately trying to hide de Armas' identity with umbrellas as they left the event, held at London restaurant Core.

However, de Armas' attendance at the party was exposed publicly by Victoria Beckham, who posted a snap from inside the bash of her birthday boy husband, where the actress could be seen dancing in the background, on her Instagram Stories.

de Armas had joined her new beau in London earlier last week as they both jetted into the capital ahead of her own birthday on April 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Mission To Woo Bond Girl

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cruise has been trying to woo de Armas for months.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Split photo of Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish 'Isn't Thrilled' The Singer Reconnected With Estranged Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Following Family Feud — And His New Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Is To Blame

Photo of Elijah Blue Allman, Cher

Cher's Drug Addict Son Looks Like a 'Shambling, Zombie-like Disheveled Ruin' — Just Weeks After Pals Said the Legendary Pop Star Had 'Left Him to Die'

Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood icon was snapped looking giddy as he piloted a helicopter with the brunette actress by his side.

RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month how besotted cruise is with the former Bond Girl, and has been wooing her for months.

A source told us: "Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana's heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned.

"He's rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The former Bond Girl has been dating Cruise since Valentine's Day.

"Ever since they began spending time together across the U.S. and Europe, Tom has been noticeably lighter on his feet, clearly excited about the potential romance. While he publicly maintains that his interest in Ana stems from a desire to cultivate a genuine professional rapport for their upcoming collaboration, it’s quite clear that his intentions run far deeper.

"He sees her as the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.