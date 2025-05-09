EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Family 'Feels Betrayed' After His Wife Emma Heming Willis Announces Tell-All Memoir About Ailing Star

Emma's memoir, The Unexpected Journey, is due out in September. It's described as a deeply personal account of caring for the 70-year-old actor during his heartbreaking battle with dementia.

But Bruce's friends and family say it's way too soon for a book about Bruce – and way too public.

An insider revealed: "Nobody’s feeling good about it.

"People understand Emma’s grief and that her experience might be able to help others in similar situations. But using Bruce’s name to sell a book, while he’s still battling aphasia and dementia at home with the family?"