EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Family 'Feels Betrayed' After His Wife Emma Heming Willis Announces Tell-All Memoir About Ailing Star
Bruce Willis' wife Emma has written what she calls a "loving" tribute book about her dementia-riddled husband.
However, RadarOnline.com can reveal members of the Die Hard star's family have called it a sad cash grab.
An 'Unexpected' Reaction
Emma's memoir, The Unexpected Journey, is due out in September. It's described as a deeply personal account of caring for the 70-year-old actor during his heartbreaking battle with dementia.
But Bruce's friends and family say it's way too soon for a book about Bruce – and way too public.
An insider revealed: "Nobody’s feeling good about it.
"People understand Emma’s grief and that her experience might be able to help others in similar situations. But using Bruce’s name to sell a book, while he’s still battling aphasia and dementia at home with the family?"
Emma's Outta Here
Emma has insisted her first attempt at writing a book is "shaped by love" and meant to inspire and support other caregivers.
As she writes: "I know that no two caregiving journeys are the same, but we are connected by the same unchosen thread.
"It’s not an easy path for you, your loved one, or your family. But I’m here to let you know that you are not alone, and, in time, you will find your footing, and a way forward."
But Emma is certainly using her celeb husband to push the book, and slapped a touching photo of the couple right on the cover. Now there are concerns over how much press Emma plans to ask of her husband.
"She’s been doing interviews, posting constantly, and now she’s gearing up for a full-scale book tour," a friend says. "Some of us feel Bruce deserves more protection — not more publicity."
Staying By His Side
Emma has been tending to her husband ever since Bruce stepped away from Hollywood in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia – a brain disorder that impairs language skills.
In 2023, his family revealed that his condition had worsened, leading to a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.
As Bruce battles his illness, Emma has openly shared the challenges of caring for him – emphasizing how caregivers also need support.
Late last year, Heming revealed the action star’s childhood stutter returning signaled the start of his battle with dementia
On the first signs of his decline, Heming said: "For Bruce, it started with language. He had a severe stutter as a child.
"As his language started changing, it (seemed like it) was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce. Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young."
Heming married Willis in 2009 and the couple share two young daughters – Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11.
The model recently became emotional while talking about the retired star's condition and being his caregiver during an appearance on the Today show.
She told host Hoda Kotb: "What I'm learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family.
"And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is."