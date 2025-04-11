Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Bruce Willis
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bruce Willis' Brave Last Days — His 16 Years of Love and Loss and Why His Ex Demi Moore is Really Still by His Side

Photo of Bruce Willis
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis' wife has become his caregiver.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 11 2025, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bruce Willis is putting up a brave fight amid his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the Hollywood icon is spending his days surrounded by his loved ones – including his wife, Emma Heming, his ex-wife, Demi Moore and all of his daughters.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bruce Willis
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood icon's family revealed the diagnosis in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in February 2023, Willis' family members announced the Hollywood icon had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a brain disease that affects patients' behavior and ability to speak.

His loved ones have since rallied around him and continue to care for the star.

From his birthday celebration to holidays, Heming, Moore and the actor's daughters have been documenting those special moments to share with his fans on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

On March 19, Willis had a lot of reasons to celebrate – he turned 70 years old with his family right by his side.

A source revealed the day was filled with "many moments of joy" before adding: "Bruce's capacity for the kind of happiness he’s experienced in the past might be minimized due to his condition, but he still experiences that emotion."

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis family
Source: @demimoore/instagram

Bruce Willis poses with his family who are supporting him during his dementia battle.

Article continues below advertisement

Just days after his birthday, Heming posted a special tribute on social media to celebrate their anniversary.

She wrote: “Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime. We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless.

"I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him — and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love."

Article continues below advertisement

Heming is currently her husband's primary caretaker and receives help from his daughters, as well as his ex-wife Moore.

The ladies have come together to "maintain his quality of life" by finding activities that are "meaningful and engaging" for the actor.

Besides enjoying his favorite pancakes or tacos made by his wife, Willis also likes to just take a drive around town.

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis carer wife emma heming doctor call dementia diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Willis starred in his final film back in 2023, just before his health battle announcement.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Charlie and Tiger Woods

EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Woods 'Pinning Hopes of Continuing Flagging Career' on 'Promoting His Son Charlie' — 'It's His Last Hope'

hilaria baldwin begs kris jenner advice save tanking show

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hopeless' Hilaria Baldwin 'Begging Fallen Reality TV Queen Kris Jenner for Advice on How to Save Her Tanking TLC Show'

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "Bruce also likes seeing everyone talking and busy in the kitchen, or the dogs roaming about. They can tell by the light that comes into his eyes, or his smile."

Besides seeing his family all together, physical touch has been important to keep their connection strong.

The insider explained: "The physical contact is helping to keep him plugged into them. Emma will hold Bruce’s hand. Demi will hug him and talk to him. Rumer will put her daughter into Bruce’s arms."

Back in February, Willis' daughter Rumer opened up about how the Die Hard star was doing amid his health condition.

She said: "He’s doing great. I think, obviously, as many people in California, the thing we’re all kind of most scared of dealing with is just the fires and wanting to make sure everything is okay.

"Because my family, we’re all so close. I think what’s so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, (it’s) so lovely because we really are a unit."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.