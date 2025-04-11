EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bruce Willis' Brave Last Days — His 16 Years of Love and Loss and Why His Ex Demi Moore is Really Still by His Side
Bruce Willis is putting up a brave fight amid his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the Hollywood icon is spending his days surrounded by his loved ones – including his wife, Emma Heming, his ex-wife, Demi Moore and all of his daughters.
Back in February 2023, Willis' family members announced the Hollywood icon had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a brain disease that affects patients' behavior and ability to speak.
His loved ones have since rallied around him and continue to care for the star.
From his birthday celebration to holidays, Heming, Moore and the actor's daughters have been documenting those special moments to share with his fans on social media.
On March 19, Willis had a lot of reasons to celebrate – he turned 70 years old with his family right by his side.
A source revealed the day was filled with "many moments of joy" before adding: "Bruce's capacity for the kind of happiness he’s experienced in the past might be minimized due to his condition, but he still experiences that emotion."
Just days after his birthday, Heming posted a special tribute on social media to celebrate their anniversary.
She wrote: “Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime. We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless.
"I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him — and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love."
Heming is currently her husband's primary caretaker and receives help from his daughters, as well as his ex-wife Moore.
The ladies have come together to "maintain his quality of life" by finding activities that are "meaningful and engaging" for the actor.
Besides enjoying his favorite pancakes or tacos made by his wife, Willis also likes to just take a drive around town.
A source said: "Bruce also likes seeing everyone talking and busy in the kitchen, or the dogs roaming about. They can tell by the light that comes into his eyes, or his smile."
Besides seeing his family all together, physical touch has been important to keep their connection strong.
The insider explained: "The physical contact is helping to keep him plugged into them. Emma will hold Bruce’s hand. Demi will hug him and talk to him. Rumer will put her daughter into Bruce’s arms."
Back in February, Willis' daughter Rumer opened up about how the Die Hard star was doing amid his health condition.
She said: "He’s doing great. I think, obviously, as many people in California, the thing we’re all kind of most scared of dealing with is just the fires and wanting to make sure everything is okay.
"Because my family, we’re all so close. I think what’s so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, (it’s) so lovely because we really are a unit."