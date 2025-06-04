Ana de Armas Can't Get Over 'Boyfriend' Tom Cruise as She Drools Over Movie Star on Red Carpet Despite Scientology Fears and Actor's Strict Rules

"It makes me really happy and proud,” de Armas responded when asked about Cruise's comments while at the Los Angeles premiere of Ballerina. "It’s surreal that someone like him is liking the movie and supporting the film and celebrating other people’s films. It’s amazing."

Cruise was also on the red carpet, and it didn't take long for him to send his rumored girlfriend even more praise: "She’s got experience in action and she’s really good."

The Hollywood stars got fans buzzing after she made a public appearance with Cruise earlier this year on Valentine's Day, which led to plenty of romance rumors, and sources claiming the Minority Report actor was eager to work alongside de Armas.