Ana de Armas Can't Get Over 'Boyfriend' Tom Cruise as She Drools Over Movie Star on Red Carpet Despite Scientology Fears and Actor's Strict Rules
Ana de Armas wants to make it clear she is all about Tom Cruise, as the actress couldn't stop smiling when asked about comments the iconic movie star made about her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cruise put his support behind de Armas' new film Ballerina, during his press tour for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, letting everyone know how impressed he was, and the Spanish actress can't get over it.
Love Is In The Air?
"It makes me really happy and proud,” de Armas responded when asked about Cruise's comments while at the Los Angeles premiere of Ballerina. "It’s surreal that someone like him is liking the movie and supporting the film and celebrating other people’s films. It’s amazing."
Cruise was also on the red carpet, and it didn't take long for him to send his rumored girlfriend even more praise: "She’s got experience in action and she’s really good."
The Hollywood stars got fans buzzing after she made a public appearance with Cruise earlier this year on Valentine's Day, which led to plenty of romance rumors, and sources claiming the Minority Report actor was eager to work alongside de Armas.
The Perfect Scientology Wife?
"Tom wants to do a movie with her; she’s successfully worked with almost every one of his rivals just over the last five or six years," an insider previously revealed.
They added: "And Ana also has that personality quirk, similar to Tom’s exes Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz, where she doesn’t give a flying f--- what people say about her or think about her."
Cruise is even said to see de Armas as the "perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard." He is believed to have been a Scientologist for decades, but has kept his beliefs under wraps.
While they have yet to confirm their relationship, de Armas' devout Catholic family may struggle to accept the Top Gun star due to his bizarre beliefs.
A source previously said: "Ana is enamored by Tom, but her friends are torn, and her family has concerns too. His Scientology beliefs are not a deal breaker for Ana. She knows her family wouldn't approve, but she is her own woman."
"Ana was raised in a devout Catholic Church in Cuba, and her family is religious," they added. "She knows that her family would not accept Tom because of his beliefs. Ana and Tom have discussed this."
Suri Who?
Cruise is also said to have strict rules when it comes to dating him, especially never mentioning his estranged daughter, Suri.
"Don't bring up Suri is his big thing. That topic is completely forbidden," an insider said, and claimed Cruise wants to have another child to "make up with his failure with Suri."
Cruise has not been seen with his daughter Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, in over 10 years. The 19-year-old has been spotted in public with the Dawson's Creek actress in New York City, and debuted her new name in honor of her mom in 2024.
The source added: "Tom is charming, generous and intense, but he's also deeply structured. He has strict rules about what can and can’t be talked about, and Suri is the ultimate red line."
"Ana was made aware early on that Tom won't discuss Suri. It's considered a painful subject. His inner circle knows it’s not to be mentioned – ever," another insider said.