EXCLUSIVE: How Tom Cruise Has Banned New Girlfriend Ana de Armas From Even Mentioning Estranged Daughter Suri — After We Revealed His Plan for 'Do-Over Baby' With Cuban Beauty

tom cruise suri cruise ana de armas pp
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is said to be intent on making Ana de Armas his wife,

June 3 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Cruise is laying down the law in his love life – and one rule tops them all.

"Don't bring up Suri is his big thing," a source close to the actor told RadarOnline.com – adding: "That topic is completely forbidden."

Strict Rules

brutal truth tom cruise romance ana de armas already over not scientology fears
Source: MEGA

The A-lister apparently has a very strict rule when it comes to even mentioning Suri's name.

The 62-year-old Mission: Impossible star is said to have banned new girlfriend Ana de Armas, 37, from even mentioning his estranged daughter, Suri Cruise, 19, as their relationship grows increasingly serious – and because he wants to have another child with her to "make up for his failure with Suri."

But Cruise, who has been romantically linked to de Armas after a string of private dates and a high-profile appearance at David Beckham’s 50th birthday party earlier this month, is running his new relationship with the same strict control that has defined much of his private life for decades.

Cruise has not been publicly seen with Suri – his daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, 45 – in over a decade.

The teenager, who recently dropped her father's surname in favor of her mother's middle name 'Noelle,' is believed to have had little to no contact with Cruise since the couple's headline-grabbing 2012 divorce.

Holmes, who was widely reported to have orchestrated a covert escape from the Church of Scientology with her then-six-year-old daughter, is said to have signed an iron-clad NDA that keeps her from discussing their split.

New Life

suri cruise mega
Source: MEGA

The A-lister's girl has been snapped happily carving out her own life away from the glare of his showbiz lifestyle.

Now, as Cruise reportedly courts de Armas with lavish gestures – including flying her in from Madrid on his private jet and whisking her to an exclusive Michelin-starred dinner in London – insiders say his past remains firmly off-limits.

"Tom is charming, generous and intense, but he's also deeply structured," one source said. "He has strict rules about what can and can’t be talked about, and Suri is the ultimate red line."

Another insider revealed: "Ana was made aware early on that Tom won't discuss Suri. It's considered a painful subject. His inner circle knows it’s not to be mentioned – ever."

The actor's adopted children with Nicole Kidman – Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30 – are still in touch with him and have already given de Armas their seal of approval.

But Suri, who has built a quiet, independent life in New York with Holmes, remains entirely absent from Cruise’s public and private world.

Court documents from 2013 confirmed Holmes had cited protecting Suri from Scientology as a reason for her divorce from the star.

New Love?

ana de armas it girl
Source: MEGA

Pals say Cruise is head over heels for de Armas.

At the time, the church was under scrutiny for its controversial 'Sea Org' program, which allegedly involved children as young as 12 signing billion-year contracts.

Though Cruise has kept a lower profile in the church in recent years – especially while filming extensively in the UK – sources insist his refusal to address his relationship with Suri is less about Scientology, and more about vulnerability.

"He can't stand being seen as weak or emotional," said one insider. "So he just shuts the door completely."

As Cruise's romance with de Armas becomes more public – she was clearly visible in the background of a photo Victoria Beckham posted from David's birthday bash – insiders say the actor is doubling down on privacy protocols.

"Tom is incredibly calculated with his image," the source continued. "Every move is curated. If he and Ana are seen together, it's only because he allowed it. Her team has to run everything through his people now."

The source added: "She's had to adapt fast – there are rules about travel, public appearances, interviews and even social media. No selfies, no tagging, and definitely no casual comments about Tom’s past. Especially not Suri."

Cruise, known for his intense lifestyle, has also asked de Armas to mirror his strict health regimen, including early morning workouts, clean eating and no alcohol.

"Dating Tom means entering his world," the source said. "And some parts of that world stay permanently off-limits."

