EXCLUSIVE: How Tom Cruise Has Banned New Girlfriend Ana de Armas From Even Mentioning Estranged Daughter Suri — After We Revealed His Plan for 'Do-Over Baby' With Cuban Beauty

The 62-year-old Mission: Impossible star is said to have banned new girlfriend Ana de Armas, 37, from even mentioning his estranged daughter, Suri Cruise, 19, as their relationship grows increasingly serious – and because he wants to have another child with her to "make up for his failure with Suri."

But Cruise, who has been romantically linked to de Armas after a string of private dates and a high-profile appearance at David Beckham’s 50th birthday party earlier this month, is running his new relationship with the same strict control that has defined much of his private life for decades.

Cruise has not been publicly seen with Suri – his daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, 45 – in over a decade.

The teenager, who recently dropped her father's surname in favor of her mother's middle name 'Noelle,' is believed to have had little to no contact with Cruise since the couple's headline-grabbing 2012 divorce.

Holmes, who was widely reported to have orchestrated a covert escape from the Church of Scientology with her then-six-year-old daughter, is said to have signed an iron-clad NDA that keeps her from discussing their split.