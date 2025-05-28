Your tip
Tom Cruise's Estranged Daughter Suri 'Bombarded With Mega-Money Offers' to Tell All On Their Rift and His Scientology Obsession in Bombshell Memoir

Suri Cruise may be on the cusp of dropping a wild memoir about her famous dad, Tom Cruise.

May 28 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Tom Cruise's estranged daughter, Suri Cruise, may be spilling all of her famous dad's deepest secrets if she goes forward with her bombshell memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old is believed to be receiving numerous offers from publishing houses, some for up to $5million, to write a book about her life with the iconic movie star.

Suri Spills All?

Suri is being encouraged to write a memoir... and she's being offered millions.

"They want truth, trauma, and tabloid gold,” a publishing insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "They think Suri could blow the lid off one of Hollywood’s most protected stories."

Publishers are even said to have a title in mind for the possible memoir: Daddy Dearest.

Despite millions of dollars possibly up for grabs, Suri isn't ready to share her story just yet.

Publishing houses are said to be offering the 19-year-old up to $5million to spill all on her father, Tom.

A friend close to the private star explained: "She values her peace. She’s not chasing fame, she’s crafting her identity on her own terms.”

Another source said: "She’s already telling a story, just not in print. "But if she ever does… it’ll be seismic.”

The Mission: Impossible actor has not been seen with his daughter Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, in over 10 years. Suri instead has been spotted in public with the Dawson's Creek actress in New York City, and debuted her new name in honor of her mom in 2024.

Suri and the movie star have not been seen in publicly in over a decade.

When she graduated from LaGuardia High School, Suri was listed as Suri Noelle in the ceremony's program, her mother's middle name. She is now a freshman at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Holmes once gushed about her daughter, and later ripped "completely false" claims Suri's alleged trust fund from Cruise had started.

Despite not being seen with Suri anymore, Tom has not been able to escape any questions about being a father.

Father's Day Drama With Tom

During the premiere of his new movie Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in New York City, a reporter asked Tom: "Father's Day is just around the corner – what would an ideal Father's Day look like for you?"

The 62-year-old paused and said: "You know…" before trailing off and shaking his head while looking into the distance.

"Just having fun, man," he finally responded.

Tom has kept his private life out of the spotlight for years.

The Top Gun star then attempted to redirect the conversation back to his films, and added: "Making movies, big adventures, having a great time."

The Oscar-nominated actor and then-wife Nicole Kidman adopted daughter Isabella, now 32, and son Connor, now 30, before their 2001 split. He would then tie the knot with Holmes in 2006, welcoming Suri that same year.

Cruise and Holmes parted ways in 2012, but not before his infamous couch gag on the Oprah Winfrey show, expressing his joy over his relationship and life.

Tom Keeps it Weird

The legendary action star has also kept his Scientology beliefs under wraps, but is said to send certificates of the controversial "religion" under plexiglass.

"He sends Scientology. Not a book. Not a pamphlet. A framed document. Under plexiglass," another insider previously claimed to Shuter.

They added that the document is under a "high-gloss plaque featuring the 20 Tenets of Scientology, printed in metallic gold script, mounted with museum-style precision and engraved with Cruise’s initials."

The source noted: "It’s his version of roses,” one anonymous person who received the gesture said. “It arrives in a velvet-lined box. No note. Just the tenets. Under plexi."

