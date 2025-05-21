WATCH: Tom Cruise Awkwardly Squirms When Asked About Father's Day As His Years of Estrangement From Daughter Suri Drag On

The reporter asked him "Father's Day is just around the corner – what would an ideal Father's Day look like for you?"

The 'Top Gun' star, 62, paused and said: "You know…" before trailing off and shaking his head while looking into the distance.

He eventually added: "Just having fun, man."

Cruise then redirected the conversation to his films without referencing any of his three children, continuing: "Making movies, big adventures, having a great time."

Social media users called out the reporter for the "naughty question" in YouTube comments.

"Seeing the daughter he has abandoned for a decade perhaps???" one wrote, referencing Cruise and ex-wife Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri.

Another added: "Making movies? That's definitely not a Dad activity. His loss."