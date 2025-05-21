WATCH: Tom Cruise Awkwardly Squirms When Asked About Father's Day As His Years of Estrangement From Daughter Suri Drag On
Tom Cruise was seen awkwardly squirming on the red carpet after being quizzed about his Father’s Day plans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 'Mission: Impossible' star, who is currently estranged from daughter Suri, was grilled by a journalist at the premiere of new movie ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ in New York City.
Awkward Response
The reporter asked him "Father's Day is just around the corner – what would an ideal Father's Day look like for you?"
The 'Top Gun' star, 62, paused and said: "You know…" before trailing off and shaking his head while looking into the distance.
He eventually added: "Just having fun, man."
Cruise then redirected the conversation to his films without referencing any of his three children, continuing: "Making movies, big adventures, having a great time."
Social media users called out the reporter for the "naughty question" in YouTube comments.
"Seeing the daughter he has abandoned for a decade perhaps???" one wrote, referencing Cruise and ex-wife Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri.
Another added: "Making movies? That's definitely not a Dad activity. His loss."
Happier Times
Cruise became a father when he and then-wife Nicole Kidman adopted daughter Isabella, now 32, and son Connor, now 30, prior to their 2001 split.
He wed Holmes five years post-divorce, with the duo welcoming Suri in April 2006.
The former couple called it quits in 2012 – and Cruise has long been estranged from their now-19-year-old.
Suri grew up in New York City with her mom and graduated from LaGuardia High School in June 2024.
The teen debuted her name change at the time, as she was listed in the ceremony's program as Suri Noelle.
Noelle, notably, is Holmes’ middle name.
Suri is now a freshman at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.
Holmes, 46, has given rare insight over the years into raising Suri over the years, revealing in 2019 that they "kind of grew up together".
She said: "I was happy to become a mom in my twenties.
"It's been nice that our ages fit... how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."
In 2023 she described Suri an "incredible person" during an interview.
She gushed: "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her."
Holmes also opened up about the daughter’s fashion choices, saying she has "own sense of style and expressions," but that hasn’t stopped the teen from exploring her mother's closet.
"Sometimes the basics definitely disappear. But that’s fine."
She noted she has "saved some things here and there" to one day give Suri.
Last year, the Dawson's Creek actress slammed "completely false" claims Suri's alleged trust fund from Cruise had kicked in.
"I don't want a target on my child's back," the actress explained in a December 2024 Instagram comment – adding: "It's dangerous."