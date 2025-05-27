EXCLUSIVE: Why Tom Cruise's Budding Romance With Ana de Armas Is ALREADY Doomed — And For Once It's Nothing to Do With Scientology

The insider said: "She doesn't want to live in the spotlight being his partner brings as she is just not interested in fame at his level.

"She’s already looking for the exit from anything romantic – but on the upside, at least it's not Tom's Scientology obsession that has killed another romance for him."

De Armas herself has said about her approach to fame and living in the public eye: "There should be external boundaries, a barrier that's quite visible to others and to oneself."

The Ballerina actress, 37, recently opened up about her struggle with fame and the toll it takes on her private life, as speculation continues to swirl about a rumored relationship with Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise, 62.

De Armas explained about fame: "Over the years, you get more used to it. You learn to find your corners, your privacy, your way of doing things, your lifestyle.

"I'm one of those who think there should be external boundaries, a barrier that's quite visible to others and to oneself. Making it clear, 'This is as far as I go with my work, my public persona, what's expected of me, and what I want to share with viewers and fans.'

"That's wonderful, and I want to do it."