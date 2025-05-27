EXCLUSIVE: Why Tom Cruise's Budding Romance With Ana de Armas Is ALREADY Doomed — And For Once It's Nothing to Do With Scientology
Tom Cruise is onto an impossible mission trying to land Ana de Armas as his future wife.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the aging action star – who has been relentlessly wooing the much younger actress as he thinks she will make the perfect wife – is driving her away due to the global scrutiny being his girlfriend brings.
A source told us about her desire for privacy leading to her wanting to "wriggle out of" anything romantic with Cruise: "Ana likes Tom, and she's thrilled to do movie work with him.
The insider said: "She doesn't want to live in the spotlight being his partner brings as she is just not interested in fame at his level.
"She’s already looking for the exit from anything romantic – but on the upside, at least it's not Tom's Scientology obsession that has killed another romance for him."
De Armas herself has said about her approach to fame and living in the public eye: "There should be external boundaries, a barrier that's quite visible to others and to oneself."
The Ballerina actress, 37, recently opened up about her struggle with fame and the toll it takes on her private life, as speculation continues to swirl about a rumored relationship with Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise, 62.
De Armas explained about fame: "Over the years, you get more used to it. You learn to find your corners, your privacy, your way of doing things, your lifestyle.
"I'm one of those who think there should be external boundaries, a barrier that's quite visible to others and to oneself. Making it clear, 'This is as far as I go with my work, my public persona, what's expected of me, and what I want to share with viewers and fans.'
"That's wonderful, and I want to do it."
Cuban-born actress de Armas rose to global fame following her breakout roles in Knives Out and No Time to Die, and is set to lead the action thriller Ballerina, a spin-off in the John Wick universe, this summer.
She has repeatedly voiced her discomfort with certain aspects of celebrity.
In one of her most recent magazine interviews, she went into more detail about the importance of drawing a line between fame and personal identity.
"You can't let the negative side of fame upset you, because then you won’t enjoy the beautiful aspects, but it's essential to separate," she said.
De Armas added: "We're all people and we need that privacy, consideration, and space. It seems incredible to have to say it, but we’ve forgotten that minimum of respect for others.
"Sometimes we have to make an abrupt stop so others are aware of your reality, but, well, I find my way. When I want to disappear from the map, I do."
Despite not addressing the rumors of a budding romance, de Armas and Cruise have expressed mutual admiration in public when discussing upcoming projects.
De Armas said: "It's so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things. It's not just one, but a few projects with directors Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited."
Cruise echoed the sentiment during a red carpet appearance while promoting Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
He said about de Armas: "Very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly."