EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Has Ben Affleck Hopping Mad' With 'Relentless Pursuit' of Cuban Sexpot Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas has turned into a femme fatale who's making Ben Affleck green with envy over Tom Cruise.
Affleck, the lover de Armas ditched years ago, is allegedly realizing the 37-year-old’s sizzling connection with the 62-year-old Mission: Impossible star is more than just Hollywood talk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider spilled: "Ben didn't believe it was anything more than a friendship at first, but now he's in no doubt that Ana's under Tom's spell and it's really bummed him out and made him resent Tom."
Cruise and the Blade Runner 2049 star first set the rumor mill buzzing during a sweet Valentine’s Day date night in London.
The stuntman has also been spotted giving his brunette muse helicopter rides in style.
And notably, the duo couldn’t hide their smiles as Cruise piloted the chopper to a London helipad on April 29 – one day before the actress' birthday.
Affleck's Struggling With 'The One That Got Away'
The whole ordeal has reportedly been agony for 52-year-old Affleck, who "truly believes she was the one that got away. No one has come even close to replicating the fire and magic he felt they shared."
The source also noted the sentiment included his wife of 13 years and mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, 53.
They further added: "He was in a bad place in his life when they dated, made some bad choices and still bitterly regrets not showing Ana the very best version of himself."
The Gone Girl star reunited with former flame and fiancée Jennifer Lopez in April 2021 – three months after his breakup with de Armas.
They wed in 2022 – only to split up two years later.
However, sources claim the actor never got his Deep Water costar out of his system and "after he and J.Lo divorced, he really hoped to reconnect with Ana. But now that's obviously off the table as she's hooked up with Tom.
"Ben gets that Tom's a hugely successful and charming guy, but he privately feels that Ana's making a mistake."
They added: "That said, he accepts that it's none of his business, so there's nothing he can say or do to change the situation."
Swreving Relationship Questions on GMA
Last week, the Cuban-born beauty cheekily teased her romantic relationship with Cruise after she suspiciously revealed the two are "definitely working on a lot of things" together.
The "are-they-or-aren't-they" pair was seen attending David Beckham's 50th birthday party in London earlier this month, sparking even more speculation about their status.
While promoting her upcoming movie From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, de Armas dropped by Good Morning America, where host Michael Strahan asked about the growing speculation she and the Top Gun star are an item.
The former football star subtly name-dropped Cruise, asking if they just so happen to be working on anything together.
"We're definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one but a few projects," de Armas teased as she tiptoed around the true question. "And I'm so excited."
Cruising Into de Armas' Heart
As RadarOnline.com reported, Cruise has recently been pulling out all the stops to win over the rising star, treating her like royalty with private jets, designer gifts, and lavish attention.
While he claims it’s all about their upcoming project, insiders say he's got his sights set on more than just business – he’s smitten and sees de Armas as the perfect match.
They said: "While he publicly maintains that his interest in Ana stems from a desire to cultivate a genuine professional rapport for their upcoming collaboration, it’s quite clear that his intentions run far deeper."
However, the actress is reportedly struggling with Cruise's beliefs.
An insider dished: "Ana is enamored by Tom, but her friends are torn, and her family has concerns too. His Scientologist beliefs are not a deal breaker for Ana.
"She knows her family wouldn't approve, but she is her own woman."