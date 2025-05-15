Ana de Armas Breaks Silence On Her Relationship With Tom Cruise — Amid Fears The Actress' Family Will Not Accept Movie Legend Over His 'Scientology Beliefs'

Fans were excited about the possibly sly hint their shipping had paid off. As RadarOnline.com has reported, Cruise has been trying to woo the rising star for weeks now.

A source told us: "Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana’s heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned. He’s rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts, including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns.

"Ever since they began spending time together across the U.S. and Europe, Tom has been noticeably lighter on his feet, clearly excited about the potential romance.

"While he publicly maintains that his interest in Ana stems from a desire to cultivate a genuine professional rapport for their upcoming collaboration, it’s quite clear that his intentions run far deeper."

"He sees as her the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard," the insider added.