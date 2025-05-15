Ana de Armas Breaks Silence On Her Relationship With Tom Cruise — Amid Fears The Actress' Family Will Not Accept Movie Legend Over His 'Scientology Beliefs'
Ana de Armas has cheekily teased her romantic relationship with Tom Cruise after she suspiciously revealed the two are "definitely working on a lot of things" together, RadarOnline.com can report.
The "are-they-or-aren't-they" pair were seen attending David Beckham's 50th birthday party in London earlier this month, sparking speculation about their status.
While promoting her upcoming movie From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, de Armas, 37, dropped by ABC's Good Morning America, where host Michael Strahan dared to ask about the growing speculation she and the 62-year-old Top Gun star are an item.
The former football star subtly name-dropped Cruise, asking if they just so happen to be working on anything together.
"We're definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one but a few projects," de Armas teased as she tiptoed around the true question. "And I'm so excited."
Cruising For a Romance
Fans were excited about the possibly sly hint their shipping had paid off. As RadarOnline.com has reported, Cruise has been trying to woo the rising star for weeks now.
A source told us: "Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana’s heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned. He’s rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts, including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns.
"Ever since they began spending time together across the U.S. and Europe, Tom has been noticeably lighter on his feet, clearly excited about the potential romance.
"While he publicly maintains that his interest in Ana stems from a desire to cultivate a genuine professional rapport for their upcoming collaboration, it’s quite clear that his intentions run far deeper."
"He sees as her the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard," the insider added.
Modern Science
However, the Scientology requirement could be what ultimately keeps the two apart, as the Cuban-born actress is worried her devout Catholic family will struggle taking to Cruise due to his beliefs.
A source said: "Ana is enamored by Tom, but her friends are torn, and her family have concerns too. His Scientologist beliefs are not a deal breaker for Ana. She knows her family wouldn't approve, but she is her own woman."
The insider added: "Ana was raised in a devout Catholic Church in Cuba, and her family is religious.
"She knows that her family would not accept Tom because of his beliefs. Ana and Tom have discussed this."
Birthday Boy
The pair's presence at Beckham’s birthday bash seems to have cemented their relationship.
Despite whispers from Los Angeles, the pair is in a "fauxmance" merely to try and garner publicity for Cruise's latest Mission: Impossible film. Sources say the romance was on full display at the soccer players' shindig.
A separate source said: "Tom has known David for 25 years. There is no way he would bring someone to David's 50th unless it was serious. Tom's not that kind of guy.
"People at the party were talking about how it must be serious if Tom invited Ana to join him at such an intimate event. Everyone else was there with their wives and husbands."