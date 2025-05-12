'Love-Struck' Tom Cruise Continues Bid To Impress New Girlfriend Ana De Armas By Splashing Out $11.5k 'Just To Take Her To The Airport'
Tom Cruise has stepped up his mission to impress new girlfriend Ana De Armas by splashing out $11.5k to transport her to an airport.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun star, 62, made the expensive gesture after the couple enjoyed a romantic break in the U.K., where Cruise introduced the actress, 37, to his A-list pals at David Beckham’s 50th birthday party in London.
Traveling In Style
The Hollywood superstar paid $6,500 to charter his personal $1.3million helicopter to London Heathrow, and then a further $5,000 to get the Bond Girl into the airport’s VIP Windsor Suite.
Insiders claim the actor is desperate to show how well he can treat her.
A source said: "Tom wants Ana to know she can have the best of the best and doesn't think twice about the bill.
"He's a total gent and just wants to do right by Ana. If that means splashing the cash, then so be it."
It is not the first time De Armas has enjoyed the luxury mode of transport and has been spotted indulging in several helicopter trips with Cruise.
The couple were spotted flying into London together on a helicopter just days before her birthday.
Lovers And Co-Stars?
The couple's romance comes amid talk Cruise is also lining up the Cuban-born actress to play the leading role in his upcoming film.
The actor is currently working on his new Mission: Impossible flick, another movie named Judy and a third with the working title Pressure.
It is not known which of his blockbuster projects he has allegedly lined up De Armas for, but he reportedly hopes to star alongside her, believing she is "one of the best in the business."
A source said: "He is developing a new film and he has approached Ana to be his leading lady.
"Ana is one of the best actresses in the business as far as Tom is concerned, and he wants her by his side in the new movie.
"Tom has a lot on his plate at the moment, but this new project is really exciting for Tom and he wants Ana to be in it with him."
Caught Out At Becks Bash
The pair's attendance at Beckham’s birthday bash cemented their relationship.
Despite whispers from Los Angeles the pair is in a "fauxmance" to try and garner publicity for the latest Mission: Impossible film, sources say that the Beckham party has proved the romance is genuine.
A separate source said: "Tom has known David for 25 years. There is no way he would bring someone to David's 50th unless it was serious. Tom's not that kind of guy.
"People at the party were talking about how it must be serious if Tom invited Ana to join him at such an intimate event. Everyone else was there with their wives and husbands."
While Cruise had seemingly arrived on his own to the swanky celebrations at Notting Hill's Core restaurant, hours later he was spotted leaving in a car with De Armas.
The couple made an effort to hide their relationship as they left the venue in the early hours, shielded by umbrellas, before ducking behind the seats as they sat in the back of the vehicle.
De Armas, who was wearing an elegant strappy black dress, meanwhile kept her head down as she avoided being photographed with Cruise.
But Victoria Beckham gave the game away on Instagram, as she shared a slew of photos from her husband's party, including one with De Armas visible in the background.
The Oscar-nominated actress was also spotted dancing the night away in a snap posted on the Spice Girl's Instagram Stories.