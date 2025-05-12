'Love-Struck' Tom Cruise Continues Bid To Impress New Girlfriend Ana De Armas By Splashing Out $11.5k 'Just To Take Her To The Airport'

The Hollywood superstar paid $6,500 to charter his personal $1.3million helicopter to London Heathrow, and then a further $5,000 to get the Bond Girl into the airport’s VIP Windsor Suite.

Insiders claim the actor is desperate to show how well he can treat her.

A source said: "Tom wants Ana to know she can have the best of the best and doesn't think twice about the bill.

"He's a total gent and just wants to do right by Ana. If that means splashing the cash, then so be it."

It is not the first time De Armas has enjoyed the luxury mode of transport and has been spotted indulging in several helicopter trips with Cruise.

The couple were spotted flying into London together on a helicopter just days before her birthday.