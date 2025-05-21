EXCLUSIVE: Skeletal Nicole Kidman 'Pounding Burgers and Junk Food' to Pack on Pounds After Being Hit By Ozempic Rumors
After husband Keith Urban’s pleas, bag-of-bones Nicole Kidman has been pounding hamburgers and packing on the pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 5-foot-11 beauty's emaciated frame set off alarm bells in January – with trolls saying she resembled a walking corpse – but she appeared healthier at the Met Gala on May 5.
"Nicole's put on about 15 pounds and it looks good. People around her are breathing sighs of relief," an insider told us. "She was way too thin and bony, with no padding. Now her muscles and bones aren’t as exposed."
Weight Gain Regime
Concerned pals couldn't convince the star, 57, that she was starving herself, but Urban managed to get through to her, insiders said.
"Keith coaxed Nicole to indulge and his plan involved burgers and fries," our source added. "She didn’t exactly pig out, but she was able to enjoy her food again."
Insiders say Kidman now weighs 125 pounds, up from a pin-thin 110 pounds.
"She looks better and feels better at this weight," added our source.
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Kidman, told RadarOnline.com the actress' current weight at 125 pounds with a 15-pound weight gain "sounds just right."
The best way to estimate body weight is to look at the space between skin and muscles, he added.
In a January photo of Kidman, the actress muscles are very visible, but in a snap of her taken at the recent Met Gala, there’s more space between her skin and muscles, Mirkin said.
He added: "She looks healthier now, most likely because she's eating more."