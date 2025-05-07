Top Doctors Reveal Which Met Gala A-Listers Are Using Ozempic As Hollywood's Worst Kept Secret Is Exposed

Certified plastic surgeon Dr Gaurav Bharti told The Daily Mail: "It's clearly the trending aesthetic at the moment.

"It's highly likely that many in Hollywood are using Ozempic, or similar GLP-1 agents, even in a microdose format."

The first celebrity the experts identified as a secret Ozempic user is former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, who made her Met Gala debut this year.

The singer, 46, embraced the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme of the night by wearing a sparkly pinstripe gown designed by Prabal Gurung.