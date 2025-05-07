Top Doctors Reveal Which Met Gala A-Listers Are Using Ozempic As Hollywood's Worst Kept Secret Is Exposed
Top Doctors have exposed the Ozempic-taking Hollywood A-listers attending this year's Met Gala.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the medical experts and cosmetic surgery gurus believe they can identify which celebrities have resorted to taking the "miracle" weightloss jabs to enhance their slender figures just by looking at pictures from star-studded bash, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.
Certified plastic surgeon Dr Gaurav Bharti told The Daily Mail: "It's clearly the trending aesthetic at the moment.
"It's highly likely that many in Hollywood are using Ozempic, or similar GLP-1 agents, even in a microdose format."
The first celebrity the experts identified as a secret Ozempic user is former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, who made her Met Gala debut this year.
The singer, 46, embraced the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme of the night by wearing a sparkly pinstripe gown designed by Prabal Gurung.
But eagle-eyed fans noticed she was looking more svelte than normal, and claim her "Ozempic face" is tell-tale sign she’s embraced the jabs.
However, New York-based plastic surgeon Dr Jimmy Sung said her face looked perfect, but did suggest her body has been given some help.
"Nicole was able to achieve a healthy weight loss ahead of the Met, likely with the help of GLP-1," he said.
"She is blessed with beautiful, dark skin, which naturally has more collagen and fat. Thus, she did not experience the deflated look some patients experience."
The Office star Mindy Kaling, 45, has long been associated with Ozempic after her dramatic weight loss.
Dr Bharti suspects the rumors are true, despite Kaling's claims her new figure is down to intense training.
He explained: "It's likely that Mindy has incorporated agents like Ozempic into her routine to prepare for the Met Gala (as she) showed a noticeable transformation since her last major public appearances."
Aussie actress Nicole Kidman, 57, also left fans wondering if Ozempic should be credited for her slimline appearance.
And some feared Kidman may have gone too far, given her visible spine and protruding shoulder bones.
Dr Bharti said: "Nicole Kidman has maintained her signature slim figures for years.
"It's likely that medications like Ozempic, paired with lifestyle and dietary changes, are playing a role here.
"Use of these agents in a sustainable fashion can lead to amazing transformations that are long-term, sustainable and look elegant."
Priyanka Chopra, 42, has sparked rumors of weight loss medication use after appearing astonishingly leaner on the blue carpet.
Similarly to Kidman, Dr Bharti suspects that she, too, has been using the drug in microdoses, paired with lifestyle changes.
"Priyanka Chopra appears to be leaner than recent images, likely indicating potential Ozempic use paired with physical training and a consistent diet," he noted
Elite designer Vera Wang, 75, was another star accused of having "Ozempic face" by fans.
Despite her already lean figure Wang appears to have a sagging face, drooping eyes and visible neck bones, which have left experts concerned about her health.
"Vera Wang has historically been fairly lean, but does look even slimmer compared to her past photos," Dr Bharti said.
"This can occur with general aging, but can also suggest the use of medications like Ozempic. In non-obese patients, noticeable weight loss can result in skin that loses its turgor, causing it to appear deflated or lax."