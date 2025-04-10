Has John Travolta QUIT Scientology? Rumors Explode Cult's Leading Light Has Left Oddball Group As Church Leaders Were 'Furious Over His Parties With Playboys'

Travolta has long been a poster boy for Scientology, serving as one of the church's most visible supporters. However, recently he's been running with a different crowd.

The 71-year-old was seen partying recently with Hollywood playboy Randall Emmett at a nightclub in Florida.

Emmett, 54, has been dogged by scandal throughout his career in the film industry, including claims he cheated on then-fiancé Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules fame in 2021.

Kent called off their engagement that October after she claimed Emmett cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter Ocean.

In her interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the jilted reality star said the film producer had repeated poor behavior that affected their relationship.

"And it's not just one person – it's many," she said at the time. "I believe it started after I got sober, and it's just … I don't know how I didn't see it."

Emmett has also been blamed for several allegations of sexual misconduct by former co-workers.

But there he was, having a grand old time with Travolta, as one witness told New Day: "John and Randall seemed to be very close friends and got on like a house on fire."