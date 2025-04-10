Has John Travolta QUIT Scientology? Rumors Explode Cult's Leading Light Has Left Oddball Group As Church Leaders Were 'Furious Over His Parties With Playboys'
John Travolta's long relationship with Scientology may no longer be staying alive, as he appears to be distancing himself from the controversial church.
The actor has been spotted with friends and associates the strict group would likely not approve of, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Travolta has long been a poster boy for Scientology, serving as one of the church's most visible supporters. However, recently he's been running with a different crowd.
The 71-year-old was seen partying recently with Hollywood playboy Randall Emmett at a nightclub in Florida.
Emmett, 54, has been dogged by scandal throughout his career in the film industry, including claims he cheated on then-fiancé Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules fame in 2021.
Kent called off their engagement that October after she claimed Emmett cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter Ocean.
In her interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the jilted reality star said the film producer had repeated poor behavior that affected their relationship.
"And it's not just one person – it's many," she said at the time. "I believe it started after I got sober, and it's just … I don't know how I didn't see it."
Emmett has also been blamed for several allegations of sexual misconduct by former co-workers.
But there he was, having a grand old time with Travolta, as one witness told New Day: "John and Randall seemed to be very close friends and got on like a house on fire."
Emmett has denied any and all allegations, but one particular lawsuit from a former staffer has apparently worried Scientology leaders most.
As part of a civil proceeding in 2022, former personal assistant Martin G'Bale alleged Emmett would have him pay prostitutes and drug dealers on his behalf.
One of Scientology's core ideals is a strict stance against drug use. The case was ultimately dismissed after an agreement was reached, but the church was put on high alert.
As one insider said: "While John would never use drugs, and none of the allegations against Randall were held up in court, it is strange that he would hang out with someone who found himself embroiled in a widely publicized drug allegation."
Travolta and Everett have been friends since the actor starred on the director's 2024 movie Cash Out.
"At first it seemed John and Randall were just working together, which is probably acceptable in the church's eyes," the source added. "But to have them go out on a night together is an altogether different matter.
Speculation Travolta has had a church change of heart started to intensify after reports surfaced that he was said to be "disillusioned" with the group following the cancer deaths of wife Kelly Preston in 2020 and close friend Kirstie Alley in 2022.
The source summarized: "It's hard to see John ever distancing himself from Scientology, but his recent actions have started tongues wagging about whether or not that may have actually happened."