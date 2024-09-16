Your tip
Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Pays 6-Figure Sum in Damage Control Firm's Lawsuit After Taking $2M Hit on LA Home Sale

Randall Emmett's Ex Granted Restraining Order Over 'Child Exploitation’ Allegations
Source: Mega

Lala Kent's ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, paid more than $100k to a damage control firm after taking a $2million hit on the sale of his Los Angeles home.

By:

Sept. 16 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Lala Kent's ex-fiancé Randall Emmett is feeling the financial strain from his mounting legal woes.

Court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal Emmett, 53, made a six-figure payment to a damage control firm just days after he took a nearly $2million hit on the sale of the swanky Los Angeles home he shared with Kent, 34.

The embattled producer, known for films like The Irishman and Lone Survivor, fell from grace amid allegations of shady financial dealings related to his film projects and personal expenses as well as abusive behavior toward employees and sexual misconduct.

Randall Emmett
Source: MEGA

Emmett, 53, hired the firm to manage an LA Times investigation into the allegations against him.

Various creditors have sued Emmett for allegedly defaulting on loans or failing to meet his contractual obligations, including a crisis management and public relations company called Sitrick Group.

Emmett hired the firm in June 2022 to manage a Los Angeles Times investigation into the allegations surfacing against him. But after providing the requested services, the company alleged Emmett never paid a dime of his bill totaling more than $100,000.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett
Source: MEGA

Kent called off the engagement because she said Emmett cheated on her when she was pregnant.

The company's February 2024 complaint read: "Within the last four years, Emmett became indebted to Sitrick on an open book account for public relations services rendered and costs and expenses advanced to Emmett in an aggregate reasonable value of not less than $100,515.51."

Sitrick sued for this amount "plus interest, costs and attorney's fees".

On June 4, the court ruled in favor of the PR firm and ordered Emmett to pay $226,436.50, after factoring in about $105,000 in attorney's fees and $20,000 in arbitration costs. This amount was also to incur 10% in interest each year.

A filing on September 13 showed Emmett sent the firm $102,767.13 to "partially" satisfy the judgment.

The payment came two days after his four-bedroom, 4,276-square-foot home on Mulhulland Drive sold for $4.35million, according to TMZ — though he had listed the property for $6.2million in 2022.

MORE ON:
Randall Emmett
randall emmett ex wife granted restraining order fbi suspected activities child exploitation jpg
Source: MEGA

The embattled producer reportedly sold his home for $4.35million last week.

Sitrick Group's lawyers had mentioned the property in their February complaint, accusing Emmett of listing the home "for immediate sale with Coldwell Banker Realty" in an effort "to hinder, delay and defraud Sitrick".

Seeking to prevent the producer from "fraudulently" diverting proceeds to dodge his debt, the company's legal team wrote: "Therefore, an injunction and other relief is necessary to prevent any transfers of the Residence by Emmett to avoid his debt to Sitrick."

Lala Kent
Source: MEGA

Kent has been battling her ex in court for custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Ocean.

Emmett was also sued in 2021 by a company alleging he owed $500,000 on a loan that helped fund his films. Around the same time, he entered into a custody battle with his reality star ex over their daughter, Ocean, now 3.

Kent called off their engagement in October of 2021 because she claimed Emmett cheated on her while she was pregnant with Ocean.

