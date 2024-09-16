Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Pays 6-Figure Sum in Damage Control Firm's Lawsuit After Taking $2M Hit on LA Home Sale

Lala Kent's ex-fiancé Randall Emmett is feeling the financial strain from his mounting legal woes.

Court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal Emmett, 53, made a six-figure payment to a damage control firm just days after he took a nearly $2million hit on the sale of the swanky Los Angeles home he shared with Kent, 34.

The embattled producer, known for films like The Irishman and Lone Survivor, fell from grace amid allegations of shady financial dealings related to his film projects and personal expenses as well as abusive behavior toward employees and sexual misconduct.