A bombshell exposé on Randall Emmett details his alleged shady ways as the famed producer and ex of reality star Lala Kent faces several "lawsuits and mounting debts."

The explosive piece blows the lid off his alleged behind-the-scenes antics, Radar has learned.

He is accused of misrepresentation and civil fraud, offering acting work in exchange for sexual favors, and of forcing assistants to conduct dangerous and illegal activity on his behalf, all of which he denied to the Los Angeles Times via his spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister.