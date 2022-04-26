'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent’s Ex Randall Emmett Sued For ‘Conspiracy To Defraud’

The suit accuses the defendants of intentional misrepresentation, fraudulent concealment, conspiracy to defraud, and breach of contract.

The suit states Emmett and his partner agreed to deliver a movie entitled Boss Level by a certain date. Gotham provided a completion bond.

The film in question is a 2020 action flick starring Grillo with Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts. It was released on Hulu in March 2021.