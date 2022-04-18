Friendly Former Flames! 'Pump Rules' Star Lala Kent Reveals How She Became Pals With Randall Emmett's Ex-Wife
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed she is "thrilled" about the friendship she forged with Randall Emmett's ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, following her split from the film producer.
Kent, 31, said Childers, 33, has shown her nothing but support post-breakup during a new episode of her Behind The Velvet Rope podcast that aired Monday.
"You know, we, we have, we have children who are obviously half-sisters, so, you know, we we'll chat here and there, but you know, I can honestly say Ambyr and I have nothing but love for each other and we're in a great place," the Bravo personality explained. "And you know, we've, we've talked and it's been nice."
Emmett, 51, shares two kids with Childers, daughters London and Rylee, in addition to one daughter with Kent, 13-month-old Ocean.
It hasn't always been smooth sailing for his exes though, as Childers once described Kent as Emmett's "mistress." Fortunately, it seems they have come a long way since then.
Childers and Emmett wed in 2009 and later separated in 2015, but dismissed the petition in 2016. The Ray Donovan actress ultimately filed for divorce from Emmett, which was finalized in 2017.
The television producer moved on with Kent, going on to get engaged in September 2018. However, the couple had to delay their April 2020 nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The now-exes welcomed Ocean last March and called off their engagement in October 2021. More recently, Kent accused him of cheating.
"If you feel like one little thing is off it's because it's off. And also I, now, when I, when I see men, if a man is describing his ex as being crazy or wanting attention, that is a red flag. Most likely she's not crazy," Kent said in retrospect.
These days, the reality star's little one is her top priority. "She is the first person and the only person that I am looking out for," Kent added. "What is best for Ocean and that's the move I'm going to make. Ocean has to have a healthy, happy mother."
As for Emmett's reaction to their split, he expressed his hopes to remain cordial.
"I just have to always look at the big picture...I just can't talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can't do it. No matter what is said about me," he said on the March 23 episode of Golnesa Gharachedaghi's Genuinely GG podcast. He also reiterated there are "always two sides to every story."