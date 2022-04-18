Friendly Former Flames! 'Pump Rules' Star Lala Kent Reveals How She Became Pals With Randall Emmett's Ex-Wife

"You know, we, we have, we have children who are obviously half-sisters, so, you know, we we'll chat here and there, but you know, I can honestly say Ambyr and I have nothing but love for each other and we're in a great place," the Bravo personality explained. "And you know, we've, we've talked and it's been nice."

Emmett, 51, shares two kids with Childers, daughters London and Rylee, in addition to one daughter with Kent, 13-month-old Ocean.

It hasn't always been smooth sailing for his exes though, as Childers once described Kent as Emmett's "mistress." Fortunately, it seems they have come a long way since then.

Childers and Emmett wed in 2009 and later separated in 2015, but dismissed the petition in 2016. The Ray Donovan actress ultimately filed for divorce from Emmett, which was finalized in 2017.