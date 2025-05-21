Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Sidekick Star Insists Adrenaline Junkie Actor is 'Not Reckless' When It Comes to Stunts — After We Revealed A-Lister's 'Death Wish' Antics On Sets
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning co-star has insisted he's not "reckless" performing his daredevil stunts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Simon Pegg's claims come after we revealed the Top Gun star's "death wish" antics on the set of his action films.
Cruise is 'Never Afraid'
While discussing his time working with Cruise, 62, on the latest Mission: Impossible flick, Pegg said his co-star was "never afraid" but also very "calculated" when performing his stunts.
Pegg said: "I've never seen him afraid. I've seen him nervous, I've seen him apprehensive, and I've seen him in high concentration mode. But I don't think he gets afraid.
"I don't think he lets himself get afraid. He's not reckless."
'Calculated' Cruise
The Shaun of the Dead star continued: "He knows the parameters of what he's doing.
"He knows the risks involved. He's calculated them, and he's trained really hard. So he gets nervous like you would, but I've never seen him afraid."
While the 62-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to performing his own stunts, one source noted there's "concern" for the actor's well-being as he continues to push his physical limits.
A Death Wish
An insider told us: "Tom is dicing with death every time he steps on set. There's admiration for his efforts, yes, but also real concern.
"At some point, something could go very wrong – it's actually like he has a death wish."
Cruise has suffered numerous injuries over his four-decade-long career as a result of his antics.
While filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2007, Cruise shattered his ankle as he attempted to leap between buildings for a shot.
In 2005, while filming Mission: Impossible III, he tore a shoulder muscle during a knife fight sequence.
He's additionally suffered cracked ribs, burns, and a torn hamstring.
Health Hacks
Meanwhile, another insider claimed Cruise has adopted new health tricks in order to ensure he can continue doing his own stunts.
The insider said: "Tom is always pushing his body to improve.
"A few years ago, he started to get interested in all aspects of breathing and how dialing it in can be a game-changer for overall health. The first thing he did was tape his mouth shut at night to ensure that he was breathing through his nose."
"It's bizarre because he looks like he's in some sort of hostage situation every time he goes to bed, but he claims it's done wonders for his health.
"Tom had a special tank built where he can practice holding his breath underwater every day. It's part of his insane workout routine now."
Despite warnings and his laundry list of injuries, Cruise revealed he's already busy working with his team on how they can expand the Top Gun franchise.
He said: "Yeah, we're thinking and talking about many different stories and what we could do and what's possible.
"It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we're working on, we're discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick."