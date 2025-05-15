See the Snap Tom Cruise Will HATE — As It Reveals the One Thing About His Body He's Always Despised
Tom Cruise has been left red-faced after a picture with entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins exposed his height.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun star, 62, has been sensitive regarding his height and has often worn shoe lifts to appear taller.
Height Sensitivity
But the Hollywood icon, who stands at 5ft6, is unlikely to be happy about 70-year-old Wilkins, 6ft1, posting a nap of the pair on social media following an interview about Cruise's new film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, as their startling height difference didn’t go unnoticed by fans.
Commenting on the picture, social media users wrote: "Tom looks like he's come out of a Kinder Surprise egg," one follower joked.
Alluding to the strange perspective of the image, another offered: "That photo doesn't look right — I know Tom Cruise is short, but the photo looks distorted somehow?"
A third jumped in with: "Tom would not like that photo," hinting at Cruise's sensitivity about his height.
During their chat to promote the eighth and final instalment of the blockbuster franchise, Cruise revealed the first stunt he ever performed.
The actor is certainly no stranger to the more dangerous side of acting, with his Mission: Impossible stunts getting more and more daring.
He revealed to Wilkins that his quest for pulse-raising experiences had been with him for most of his life.
"What was your first-ever stunt? Sliding in on the socks, I suppose," Wilkins asked, referring to Cruise's breakout performance in the 1983 comedy Risky Business.
Cruise replied he had been bitten by the stunt bug long before sliding on a hardwood floor in socks, to the strains of Bob Seger's Old Time Rock & Roll.
"It was probably about when I was three years old, climbing on the roof of my house in the middle of the night," he admitted.
"I figured out if a window was open I could climb out and look at the stars. It was always just part of who I am."
Wilkins then asked the actor if there was anything that scared him and Cruise was philosophical with his reply.
"It's not that I don't get scared, Richard, it's just that I don't mind being scared," he said with a laugh.
"It's not something that I worry about."
Where Has Ana Gone?
Meanwhile, Cruise has yet to be seen with new girlfriend Ana De Armas since their romantic break in the U.K.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week the actor splashed out $11.5k in order for the Cuban-born actress, 37, to have a VIP journey to London’s Heathrow airport.
The Hollywood superstar paid $6,500 to charter his personal $1.3million helicopter to London Heathrow, and then a further $5,000 to get the Bond Girl into the airport’s VIP Windsor Suite.
Insiders claim the actor is desperate to show how well he can treat her.
A source said: "Tom wants Ana to know she can have the best of the best and doesn't think twice about the bill.
"He's a total gent and just wants to do right by Ana. If that means splashing the cash, then so be it."