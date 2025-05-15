See the Snap Tom Cruise Will HATE — As It Reveals the One Thing About His Body He's Always Despised

But the Hollywood icon, who stands at 5ft6, is unlikely to be happy about 70-year-old Wilkins, 6ft1, posting a nap of the pair on social media following an interview about Cruise's new film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, as their startling height difference didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Commenting on the picture, social media users wrote: "Tom looks like he's come out of a Kinder Surprise egg," one follower joked.

Alluding to the strange perspective of the image, another offered: "That photo doesn't look right — I know Tom Cruise is short, but the photo looks distorted somehow?"

A third jumped in with: "Tom would not like that photo," hinting at Cruise's sensitivity about his height.