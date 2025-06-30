Brad Pitt Crime Scene Photos Revealed: See Aftermath of Heist After Thieves Break Into A-Lister's Home — As Celebrities' Mansions Continue to Be Targeted
Brad Pitt became the latest celebrity to get hit hard by thieves as his Los Angeles mansion was completely ransacked while the movie star was away from the residence.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal photos of authorities investigating the break-in, which is said to have occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25.
Pitt's Pain
Investigators were seen at the $5.5million home the following day, with some taking evidence away in protective cases. According to an LAPD spokesperson, three suspects scaled a fence and broke in through a front window before fleeing with an unknown number of items.
The suspects have yet to be apprehended.
The 61-year-old is currently making the rounds around the world while promoting his upcoming film, F1. He has been spotted in numerous locations, most notably in London, where he was joined by Tom Cruise in a surprise cameo.
The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor purchased the stunning property in April 2023 from oil heiress Aileen Getty, according to reports.
The L-shaped home has plenty of head-turning features, including a huge outdoor pool and a built-in sauna. The 2,000-square-foot home, which is in the Los Feliz neighborhood, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, also lives in the same neighborhood.
The Hollywood star isn't the only celebrity who has had to deal with major disturbances at their home, as back in May, his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, had a man drive through her gate at her $21million mansion.
Celebrities Being Targeted?
The man, identified as Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, was arrested for felony vandalism. And in February 2025, thieves broke into Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home on Valentine's Day.
Just like Pitt's break-in, a burglar smashed a front window to enter the couple's mansion. While neither Kidman nor Urban was home at the time, a staff member showed up as the intruder was inside, causing them to flee.
At the time, a source familiar with the investigation on the break-in at the Holland star's home said it was not immediately clear what possessions had been stolen, if any.
NFL superstars and Kansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were also among a group of professional athletes targeted in the crime spree, as well as quarterback Joe Burrow and NBA star Luka Dončić.
Kidman and Urban's break-in occurred around the same time LAPD arrested three suspects believed to be connected to a burglary crew wreaking havoc across Southern California.
In 2024, the FBI released a memo about "organized theft groups" targeting the homes of high-profile individuals.
A Liaison Information Report noted "organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes" in a three-month span from September to November 2024.
It stated: "These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash."
It's not all bad news for Pitt, however, as his latest film, F1, reeled in $55million during its domestic opening weekend.