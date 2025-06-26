Brad Pitt's Horror: Thieves Break Into Actor's Los Angeles Mansion and Steal An 'Unknown Amount of Property' — As Hollywood Stars' Homes At Risk
Brad Pitt's Los Angeles mansion has been turned upside down by thieves, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After ransacking the home, the suspects managed to escape with an "unknown amount" of stolen property. The exact amount of stolen goods has not been released at this time.
Law enforcement sources said Pitt, 61, was not be home when the break-in occurred.
Police Confirm Break-in
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson reportedly confirmed a break-in took place at around 10:30 P.M. on Wednesday, June 25, in the Los Feliz neighborhood.
The suspects are believed to have scaled a fence and busted a front window to gain access to the Fight Club star's home.
Sources said police are on the hunt for three suspects.
Crime Wave
The jarring incident at Pitt's home is the latest in a string of burglaries in upscale L.A. neighborhoods where many celebrities call home.
Before Pitt's house was ransacked, thieves broke in to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home on Valentine's Day.
Similar to the Pitt break-in, a burglar smashed a front window to enter the couple's mansion.
While neither Kidman or Urban were home at the time, a staff member showed up as the intruder was inside, causing them to flee.
Valentine's Day Break-in at Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Home
An insider familiar with the investigation on the break-in at the Babygirl star's home said it was not immediately clear what possession had been stolen, if any.
A mere week before the actress and country singer's home, professional soccer player and 2018 World Cup champion Olivier Giroud was burglarized.
Giroud, who plays for the Los Angeles Football Club, had an estimated $500,000 worth of property stolen from his home, including jewelry and 10 luxury watches, among other items.
Thankfully, Giroud and his family were not home when the break-in took place. The soccer star's wife called 911 when she arrived home and saw the broken window and missing jewelry.
Kidman and Urban's break-in occurred around the same time LAPD arrested three suspects believed to be connected to a burglary crew wreaking havoc across Southern California.
Last year, the FBI released a memo about "organized theft groups" targeting the homes of high-profile individuals.
A Liaison Information Report noted "organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes" in a three-month span from September to November 2024.
The report stated: "These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash."
The report continued: "While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home.
"In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted."
NFL stars and Kansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were among the group of professional athletes targeted in the spree, as well as quarterback Joe Burrow and NBA star Luka Dončić.