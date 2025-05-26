EXCLUSIVE: Is Hollywood's Bitterest War Finally Ending? Scared Angelina Jolie 'Pleading for Truce With Brad Pitt' Over Winery Battle — As She Fears Stress of Fight Will Cause Cancer

The insider said 49-year-old Jolie initiated contact with Pitt, 60, fearing the relentless legal disputes might jeopardize her well-being, especially given her medical history.

In 2013, the star underwent a preventive double mastectomy after doctors estimated she had an 87 percent risk of breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer.

She wrote in an essay after the grueling procedure: "I decided to be proactive and to minimize the risk as much I could."

Pitt described her decision as "absolutely heroic."

Their legal conflict intensified in 2022 when Pitt sued Jolie for selling her 50 percent stake in Château Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, without his consent.

Pitt alleged that the sale breached an agreement requiring mutual approval before selling shares and claimed Jolie's sale was "vindictive," accusing her of attempting to damage the winery's reputation by associating it with a Russian oligarch amid geopolitical tensions.

Jolie's legal team countered no such agreement existed and that she had the right to sell her shares independently.