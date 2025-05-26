Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Is Hollywood's Bitterest War Finally Ending? Scared Angelina Jolie 'Pleading for Truce With Brad Pitt' Over Winery Battle — As She Fears Stress of Fight Will Cause Cancer

angelina jolie pleading truce brad pitt winery fight fears stress cause cancer pp
Source: MEGA

Pitt and Jolie's divorce wasn't settled until late 2024.

May 26 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

May 26 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Angsty Angelina Jolie is desperately called for a truce in her marathin legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their French winery Château Miraval – as she is "gripped with fear" the stress of the fight will spark cancer.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Ange is filled with fear the negative energy will cause deadly diseases, including cancer.

"She's sent Brad messages through a mediator asking for a truce. She wants to move on with her life."

Peace Plea

brad pitt defends winery
Source: MEGA

The former couple are deep in a labyrinthine legal case over their winery, right.

The insider said 49-year-old Jolie initiated contact with Pitt, 60, fearing the relentless legal disputes might jeopardize her well-being, especially given her medical history.

In 2013, the star underwent a preventive double mastectomy after doctors estimated she had an 87 percent risk of breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer.

She wrote in an essay after the grueling procedure: "I decided to be proactive and to minimize the risk as much I could."

Pitt described her decision as "absolutely heroic."

Their legal conflict intensified in 2022 when Pitt sued Jolie for selling her 50 percent stake in Château Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, without his consent.

Pitt alleged that the sale breached an agreement requiring mutual approval before selling shares and claimed Jolie's sale was "vindictive," accusing her of attempting to damage the winery's reputation by associating it with a Russian oligarch amid geopolitical tensions.

Jolie's legal team countered no such agreement existed and that she had the right to sell her shares independently.

Epic Fight

angelina jolie pleading truce brad pitt winery fight fears stress cause cancer
Source: MEGA

Jolie wants a fresh start to focus solely on her health and wellbeing.

In a statement, the actress' attorney Paul Murphy said: "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, which are set to go to trial and could extend until 2026, sources close to Jolie insist she wants it "out of her life."

A friend told RadarOnline.com: "Angelina reached out to Brad in a message one night when she had a few glasses of wine, and it all snowballed from there into a full-blown plea for a truce."

The ex-couple, who were together for 12 years and share six children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 – have faced numerous challenges since their separation in 2016.

Pitt – Stop!

brad pitt and jennifer aniston spark reunion rumors with a rom com
Source: MEGA

Pitt's children dropped his last name.

Jolie filed for divorce following an incident on a private flight, alleging Pitt had been abusive – claims he has always denied.

Their divorce was finalized in December 2024, but disputes over custody and assets, including the winery, have dragged out the split into one of Hollywood's most sour-grapes splits.

Jolie has also been consulting spiritual healers who advised her to eliminate "poison" from her life.

A source said: "Angelina's been intent on living a healthy life since she got a double mastectomy in 2013 to reduce her chances of breast cancer.

"She realized her fight with Brad and the stress could make her ill and thought it was time to call it a day on their fight and work with him on custody arrangements that would keep their whole family happy."

Jolie is now planning to also quit America for a fresh start in Colombia to "rid herself of the past," another source told us.

