Watch Out, Brad! Ben Affleck 'Has A Crush' On Another One of Pitt's Famous Exes and Thinks She's 'Very Hot' — 20 Years After The Two Dated The Same Actress
Ben Affleck has spilled the beans on his ultimate Hollywood crush after his recent high-profile romances.
Fresh off his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor allegedly wasted no time naming the Oscar-winning actress as his top celebrity obsession – and he couldn't care less she was once married to his old friend, Brad Pitt.
Affleck's #1 Hollywood infatuation? Angelina Jolie – who has notably remained single and out of the spotlight since her contentious 2016 divorce from Pitt.
A source told DailyMail: "Ben said that he always thought that she was very hot and has admired how she has navigated her career, he has called her smart.
"He also thinks it's pretty cool that she has directed films too, something he has done many times with The Town and Argo.
"They would certainly have a lot to talk about over dinner."
Affleck also reportedly pointed out how the two are close in age, with him being 52 and Jolie being 49.
Both Affleck and Jolie also share a love for family – the actor has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Jolie has six kids with her ex-husband.
The two have shared several special moments at events over the years, including Affleck whispering in her ear at the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscar party and exchanging a meaningful look at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards.
A possible relationship between the Oscar winners wouldn't be the first time Affleck and Pitt would overlap in their dating lives, however.
Both men have dated Gwyneth Paltrow — Affleck for three years from 1997 to 2000, and Pitt was engaged to her from 1994 to 1997.
Pitt and Jolie were together for roughly 12 years, before the actress filed for divorce in 2016.
The actor is currently dating jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, 32 – who he seems smitten with.
As for Affleck, an L.A. County Superior Court judge finalized his divorce from Lopez on February 21 – nearly one year after they announced their split.
The former couple grabbed attention when they reignited their early 2000s romance after 20 years, culminating in a surprise elopement in 2022.
However, things didn't last long for the "too good to be true couple" – but last month, we revealed Affleck had started to put himself back on the market.
The Hollywood director reportedly wasted no time re-entering the dating scene, with rumors still circulating he might also be getting back into bed with ex-wife Garner.
Sources claimed the Gone Girl star had started "casually dating" again, further noting he isn't looking for anything too serious right away.
The insider dished: "If he's not filming, he spends long days at the office."
The source also said he had prioritized spending time with his three kids: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.
Of his relationship with Garner, the source noted: "He and Jen get along great. It's a good situation for everyone."
The update came as recent reports said the exes, who were married from 2005 to 2015, had rekindled their romance – with a new video serving as proof.
But following his very public divorce from Lopez, insiders said he was simply leaning on his first ex-wife for support.
A source said: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."