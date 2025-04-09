Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ben Affleck

Watch Out, Brad! Ben Affleck 'Has A Crush' On Another One of Pitt's Famous Exes and Thinks She's 'Very Hot' — 20 Years After The Two Dated The Same Actress

Photo of Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck has allegedly revealed his top celebrity crush after his recent divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 9 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ben Affleck has spilled the beans on his ultimate Hollywood crush after his recent high-profile romances.

Fresh off his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor allegedly wasted no time naming the Oscar-winning actress as his top celebrity obsession – and he couldn't care less she was once married to his old friend, Brad Pitt.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck failing win back jennifer garner hygiene concerns
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood director is reportedly dipping back into the dating pool without any rush.

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck's #1 Hollywood infatuation? Angelina Jolie – who has notably remained single and out of the spotlight since her contentious 2016 divorce from Pitt.

A source told DailyMail: "Ben said that he always thought that she was very hot and has admired how she has navigated her career, he has called her smart.

"He also thinks it's pretty cool that she has directed films too, something he has done many times with The Town and Argo.

"They would certainly have a lot to talk about over dinner."

Article continues below advertisement
tortured angelina jolie hitting hollywood
Source: MEGA

Affleck told friends Angelina Jolie is his top crush, despite her being the ex of his friend Brad Pitt.

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck also reportedly pointed out how the two are close in age, with him being 52 and Jolie being 49.

Both Affleck and Jolie also share a love for family – the actor has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Jolie has six kids with her ex-husband.

The two have shared several special moments at events over the years, including Affleck whispering in her ear at the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscar party and exchanging a meaningful look at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

A possible relationship between the Oscar winners wouldn't be the first time Affleck and Pitt would overlap in their dating lives, however.

Both men have dated Gwyneth Paltrow — Affleck for three years from 1997 to 2000, and Pitt was engaged to her from 1994 to 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt and Jolie were together for roughly 12 years, before the actress filed for divorce in 2016.

The actor is currently dating jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, 32 – who he seems smitten with.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo seething ben affleck capitalizing divorce pp
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dissolved their marriage earlier this year after choosing to split in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Affleck, an L.A. County Superior Court judge finalized his divorce from Lopez on February 21 – nearly one year after they announced their split.

The former couple grabbed attention when they reignited their early 2000s romance after 20 years, culminating in a surprise elopement in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

However, things didn't last long for the "too good to be true couple" – but last month, we revealed Affleck had started to put himself back on the market.

The Hollywood director reportedly wasted no time re-entering the dating scene, with rumors still circulating he might also be getting back into bed with ex-wife Garner.

Sources claimed the Gone Girl star had started "casually dating" again, further noting he isn't looking for anything too serious right away.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
audio kellie pickler husband death

Kellie Pickler Claims Her Email Was Hacked as Part of 'Cruel Harassment' — As She Stays Stuck Never-Ending Battle With Her In-Laws After Husband's Suicide

Photo of Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke Reality TV Bombshell: How Hollywood Wildman Could Quit Show in DAYS After Being Accused of Being Creepy and Passing Out on Sofa

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck crush brad pitt ex angelina jolie gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Pitt had overlapped in their dating lives before, both being involved with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider dished: "If he's not filming, he spends long days at the office."

The source also said he had prioritized spending time with his three kids: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Of his relationship with Garner, the source noted: "He and Jen get along great. It's a good situation for everyone."

The update came as recent reports said the exes, who were married from 2005 to 2015, had rekindled their romance – with a new video serving as proof.

But following his very public divorce from Lopez, insiders said he was simply leaning on his first ex-wife for support.

A source said: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.