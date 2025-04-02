Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Compiling a List of 50 Reasons to Hate Her 50th Birthday' — With Pals Saying She's 'Bitter and Brooding' Over 'Mistakes and Regrets'

Angelina Jolie is said to be being eaten alive by her life's regrets.

April 2 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Aging Angelina Jolie hits 50 on June 4, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the big-screen vamp is dreading the milestone, as she is frazzled by stress as she becomes more bitter and alone than ever.

The pillow-lipped beauty is reportedly also desperate to flee the City of Angels, where she grew up, only she's forced to stay put until her youngest kids turn 18, thanks to her bitter custody battle with ex-hubby Brad Pitt.

A source told us Jolie is burning with fury because the 61-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hunk still has "control" over her – and is compiling a list of "50 reasons to hate her birthday."

Brad Pitt's ongoing legal onslaught over the Château Miraval sale is keeping Angelina Jolie locked in a bitter feud with her ex.

"She's stuck against her wishes and is convinced that Brad is only forcing this issue as a way to get some revenge on her for leaving him," an insider told us.

The pair's marriage crashed in 2016, and their vicious divorce battle lasted eight years until it became final in late December.

"You'd think she'd be celebrating now, but she can't stop obsessing that she still isn't allowed to pack up and move away because Brad won't give his approval," our source added.

Toothpick-thin mom of six Jolie is reportedly also fuming that she didn't nab an Oscar nomination for her critically acclaimed biopic Maria, in which she plays opera icon Maria Callas.

Jolie's 'Maria' Oscar snub is said to be adding to her pain.

She is said to believe the snub was due to a smear campaign pushed by her Fight Club ex, who denies ever bad-mouthing her.

"She's pointing the finger at Brad, convinced he's gotten her blackballed in the industry and feels helpless because he's the Hollywood golden boy and she's seen as this wicked witch," our source added.

The former lovers are also still duking it out in court over Jolie selling her 50 percent share of their French winery, Château Miraval, for $68million to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Pitt and Jolie have also feuded over child custody.

Pitt insists Jolie wasn't allowed to sell without his approval, while she claims he schemed "to seize control" of the estate.

Our insider said: "She feels like the fighting will never end.

"It's draining her, but giving in and letting him steamroll her isn't an option!"

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the actress is also suffering PTSD from her disastrous marriage to Pitt, and that makes finding new love impossible.

Jolie's kids are even urging her to move on from Pitt, sources say.

Her kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, are pushing her to "move on," our source added.

They added: "She's gotten nowhere in her dating life because she finds it difficult to trust.

"She's very lonely and not looking forward to her 50th birthday milestone. She's stressed out, exhausted and in no mood to celebrate."

