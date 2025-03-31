EXCLUSIVE: Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Marriage 'At Risk of Collapsing Under Weight of Showbiz Pressure'

Your tip
Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Marriage 'At Risk of Collapsing Under Weight of Showbiz Pressure'

Source: MEGA

Emma Stone and Dave McCary's marriage 'is struggling' under the intense weight of showbiz pressure.

March 31 2025

Oscar winner Emma Stone has transformed from one of Hollywood's most-loved actresses to a powerhouse movie mogul along with writer-husband Dave McCary, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the La La Land star fears their four-year marriage will collapse under the strain of conquering the film business.

The Easy A star, 36, and the former Saturday Night Live scribe, 39, launched Fruit Tree Productions in 2020, and have shared huge success, scoring a deal with Universal Pictures and producing eight TV shows and movies, including this year's film awards darling A Real Pain.

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's past business woes haunt Emma Stone as marriage pressures mount.

While The Amazing Spider-Man actress now wields incredible clout as a producer of films she also acts in, including the upcoming Cruella sequel – a friend fears that success is adding a slab of pressure to her marriage.

A source said: "Emma has wondered, even with their success, if it was a good idea to become business partners with Dave.

"These days, their conversations are more boardroom than bedroom, and that zaps the spice out of a marriage.

"And she knows what these film partnerships have done in other Hollywood couples."

Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon's split from Jim Toth looms large as Stone navigates career and marriage.

Jennifer Aniston partnered with husband Brad Pitt in Plan B Entertainment, only to see him take over the company when their marriage hit the skids in 2005.

As well as Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, who sold their film company, Hello Sunshine, in 2021 before divorcing.

The source said: "Emma sees success forming cracks in her marriage – especially since her name is much bigger than Dave's and his ego gets hurt when power brokers only want to take meetings with her.

"She fears that with their business success, their marriage could become another casualty of Hollywood."

