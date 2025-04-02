EXCLUSIVE: How Angelina Jolie Has Kissed Off Once-Inseparable Brother James Haven – As She 'Blames Him For Brad Pitt Break-Up'
Fiery Angelina Jolie used to be inseparable from her brother James Haven, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the coldhearted Maleficent actress is giving him zero sympathy during his current divorce because she was against his super-short trainwreck marriage to Romi Imbelli from the get-go – and blames him for her break-up from Brad Pitt.
Jolie notoriously shared a shocking lip-lock with her brother at the 2000 Oscars following her Best Supporting Actress win for Girl, Interrupted, but refused to attend Haven's August Laguna Beach wedding, which has crashed in just seven months.
"She felt very strongly that he was making a huge mistake and begged him to wait," our insider said.
They added: "He did not take that well. He accused her of not being supportive and not wanting him to be happy. It got ugly.
"Now exactly what she predicted has happened, and she's being very holier-than- thou about it, which is harsh considering that James is at rock bottom."
Imbelli, 43, who starred as Romi Klinger in TV's lesbian-love drama The Real L Word from 2010 to 2012, ended her marriage to Haven, 51, claiming "fraud."
She said: "After careful consideration, I have decided to move forward with the annulment of my marriage to James Haven.
"This has been a deeply personal and difficult decision, but one that I feel is necessary for my own well-being."
She promised to reveal details in "my upcoming memoir, where I will share more about this chapter of my life and the journey that led me here."
Meanwhile, Jolie, 49, feels the brief marriage is Haven's fault and she owes him nothing.
"Before he got married, they still stayed in touch and would see each other from time to time," our insider said.
They added: "They aren't as close as they used to be.
"James is brokenhearted and could use some support, but Angelina is only sorry he married that woman in the first place.
"She also blames him for her split from Brad Pitt, and that only makes it more likely she will never mend her ties with James.
"Ange feels he never supported her through her marriage to the star and thinks their bond helped drive Brad away."