EXCLUSIVE: How Angelina Jolie Has Kissed Off Once-Inseparable Brother James Haven – As She 'Blames Him For Brad Pitt Break-Up'

Fiery Angelina Jolie used to be inseparable from her brother James Haven, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the coldhearted Maleficent actress is giving him zero sympathy during his current divorce because she was against his super-short trainwreck marriage to Romi Imbelli from the get-go – and blames him for her break-up from Brad Pitt.

Jolie notoriously shared a shocking lip-lock with her brother at the 2000 Oscars following her Best Supporting Actress win for Girl, Interrupted, but refused to attend Haven's August Laguna Beach wedding, which has crashed in just seven months.