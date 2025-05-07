Pictured: 'Queen of Mean' Ellen DeGeneres Boots Bleach And Flaunts Gray Hair As Ex Talk Show Host Continues Showbiz Exile in English Countryside

DeGeneres’ decision to quit the U.S. was also sparked by work drying up in the wake of a bullying scandal, earning her the title "Queen of Mean."

Back in 2020, she was accused of creating a toxic work environment – and later issued an apology.

After nearly two decades of being on the air, The Ellen DeGeneres Show also came to an end just two years later in 2022.

Speaking about the scandal, DeGeneres said: "I have to just trust that whatever happened during that time, which was obviously very, very difficult, happened for a reason.

"I think that I learned a lot, and there were some things that came up that I was shocked and surprised by. It was eye-opening, but I just trust that that had to happen."