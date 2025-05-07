Your tip
Pictured: 'Queen of Mean' Ellen DeGeneres Boots Bleach And Flaunts Gray Hair As Ex Talk Show Host Continues Showbiz Exile in English Countryside

Split photo of Ellen DeGeneres
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram

Shamed talk show host Ellen DeGeneres looks vastly different since she's started her new life in the U.K. following Donald Trump's election win.

May 7 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Ellen DeGeneres now looks unrecognizable as she continues her new life away from showbiz in the English countryside.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the shamed talk show host, 67, has ditched her familiar bleach blonde look, displaying her natural graying brunette locks instead.

Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram

DeGeneres updated her fans with a new video of herself and wife Portia de Rossi in their new surroundings.

She showed off her "make-under" in videos posted on Instagram documenting her jobs around the star's new Oxfordshire home.

DeGeneres moved to the U.K. in protest of Donald Trump’s election win and her new surroundings are wildly different to her luxurious lifestyle she and wife Portia de Rossi left behind in Los Angeles.

In one clip, DeGeneres is sat on top of a yellow mower and could be seen steering the mower through a large field as a layer of gray clouds filled the sky.

Embedded Image
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram

DeGeneres was filmed on a large mower cutting the grass on her land.

Text was added towards the bottom of the reel which read, "How it started." The video then cut to DeGeneres being assisted by an individual after the machine seemingly broke down on a steep hill.

And her latest video shows her cutting wild scrubs while wearing jeans, a blue t-shirt and Wellington boots.

She is also seen feeding chickens, while de Rossi, 52, is captured using a string trimmer.

The video was captioned: "Some people have a dream of becoming a farmer. Clearly our dream was to become a landscape maintenance crew with a little farming on the side."

Embedded Image
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram

The ex talk show host was also filmed feeding her chickens.

DeGeneres’ decision to quit the U.S. was also sparked by work drying up in the wake of a bullying scandal, earning her the title "Queen of Mean."

Back in 2020, she was accused of creating a toxic work environment – and later issued an apology.

After nearly two decades of being on the air, The Ellen DeGeneres Show also came to an end just two years later in 2022.

Speaking about the scandal, DeGeneres said: "I have to just trust that whatever happened during that time, which was obviously very, very difficult, happened for a reason.

"I think that I learned a lot, and there were some things that came up that I was shocked and surprised by. It was eye-opening, but I just trust that that had to happen."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres and de Rossi splashed out $18million on their new home in the English countryside.

She stepped in front of the camera once again for her 2024 Netflix special titled Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval.

However upon its release, the project garnered mainly mixed to negative reviews and garnered a score of 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

A few months earlier in March of this year, DeGeneres took the big step of listing her Montecito property for $4,995,000.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres saw her career implode following a bullying scandal.

Less than two weeks later, the star's home sold for over the asking price at $5.2million.

It was reported at the time that the two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode quickly went into escrow after receiving "multiple offers within two days of hitting the market."

And back in January, DeGeneres and de Rossi had put an additional Montecito property on the market for $29.9million.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2008 – opted to move into an $18million house in the Cotswolds area in the U.K. late last year.

