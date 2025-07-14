Anna Navarro Claims Trump is 'Distracting' America From Epstein Files By Threatening to Boot Rosie O'Donnell from Country — As 'The View' Host Rips President In Brutal Takedown

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE Trump and O’Donnell's feud was brought up during a discussion on MAGA backlash over the Epstein files.

O’Donnell's social media quarrel with Trump was brought up as the View co-hosts discussed ongoing backlash against Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI following the Department of Justice's memo on the Epstein files released last week. After sharing Trump's lengthy Truth Social post attempting to "rally support" from his disgruntled MAGA base, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the panel if they thought the Trump administration could recover from the fallout.

Article continues below advertisement

'Throwing Spaghetti at the Wall'

Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE Navarro said the Trump administration was using a variety of tactics to win back MAGA support.

Navarro jumped in and said: "I don’t know, girl. But bring me some popcorn because watching them fight amongst themselves is the most entertaining thing I’ve seen all year." She then said Trump and his administration were "throwing all sorts of spaghetti at the wall" to win back MAGA supporters, including announcing investigations into Democrats and sharing memes depicting the president as Superman. The co-host continued: "The last one was Trump picking a fight with our former View co-host Rosie O’Donnell, threatening to take away her citizenship."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Navarro noted Trump's 'base doesn’t like Rosie.'

She continued: "You know, the base doesn’t like Rosie. Let me just say this: this is not North Korea. This is not a monarchy. "Donald Trump and no president has the authority or jurisdiction to unilaterally take anybody’s citizenship away." The audience cheered as Navarro continued: "Rosie O’Donnell is a natural-born U.S. citizen, born here, born in Long Island in 1962. “There are very few things that a citizen can do… like crimes… like treason or trying to overthrow the government. So if anybody has got to be careful, it ain’t Rosie." Navarro said Trump’s commenting on O’Donnell was his way of telling his base to "look at the shiny object I’m throwing here."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump called O’Donnell a 'threat to humanity' on Truth Social.

Despite growing calls for members of his cabinet to resign, Trump set his sights on criticizing O’Donnell, a longstanding critic of his who recently spoke out about her decision to move to Ireland following his re-election. He targeted the comedian in a Truth Social post, writing: "Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our great country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her citizenship. "She is a threat to humanity, and should remain in the wonderful country of Ireland, if they want her. God bless America!"

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement