Anna Navarro Claims Trump is 'Distracting' America From Epstein Files By Threatening to Boot Rosie O'Donnell from Country — As 'The View' Host Rips President In Brutal Takedown

Ana Navarro claimed Donald Trump's attacks on Rosie O'Donnell were an attempt to 'distract' his base.

July 14 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Rosie O’Donnell has at least one supporter from her former daytime talk show willing to defend her against attacks from Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The View co-host Ana Navarro took a stand for the comedian and declared the president, threatening to revoke O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship, was his way of "distracting" the American public from his administration's botched release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump and O'Donnell's feud was brought up during a discussion on MAGA backlash over the Epstein files.

O’Donnell's social media quarrel with Trump was brought up as the View co-hosts discussed ongoing backlash against Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI following the Department of Justice's memo on the Epstein files released last week.

After sharing Trump's lengthy Truth Social post attempting to "rally support" from his disgruntled MAGA base, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the panel if they thought the Trump administration could recover from the fallout.

'Throwing Spaghetti at the Wall'

Navarro said the Trump administration was using a variety of tactics to win back MAGA support.

Navarro jumped in and said: "I don’t know, girl. But bring me some popcorn because watching them fight amongst themselves is the most entertaining thing I’ve seen all year."

She then said Trump and his administration were "throwing all sorts of spaghetti at the wall" to win back MAGA supporters, including announcing investigations into Democrats and sharing memes depicting the president as Superman.

The co-host continued: "The last one was Trump picking a fight with our former View co-host Rosie O’Donnell, threatening to take away her citizenship."

Source: MEGA

Trump called O'Donnell a 'threat to humanity' on Truth Social.

She continued: "You know, the base doesn’t like Rosie. Let me just say this: this is not North Korea. This is not a monarchy.

"Donald Trump and no president has the authority or jurisdiction to unilaterally take anybody’s citizenship away."

The audience cheered as Navarro continued: "Rosie O’Donnell is a natural-born U.S. citizen, born here, born in Long Island in 1962.

“There are very few things that a citizen can do… like crimes… like treason or trying to overthrow the government. So if anybody has got to be careful, it ain’t Rosie."

Navarro said Trump’s commenting on O’Donnell was his way of telling his base to "look at the shiny object I’m throwing here."

Source: MEGA

Trump called O’Donnell a 'threat to humanity' on Truth Social.

Despite growing calls for members of his cabinet to resign, Trump set his sights on criticizing O’Donnell, a longstanding critic of his who recently spoke out about her decision to move to Ireland following his re-election.

He targeted the comedian in a Truth Social post, writing: "Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our great country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her citizenship.

"She is a threat to humanity, and should remain in the wonderful country of Ireland, if they want her. God bless America!"

O’Donnell wasted no time hitting back at the president with her statement, saying: "Hey Donald, you're rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours.

"You are everything that is wrong with America, and I'm everything you hate about what's still right with it. You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey, with a tangerine spray tan.

"I'm not yours to silence. I never was."

