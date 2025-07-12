Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Considering Resigning After Clashing With Attorney General Pam Bondi Over Botched Epstein Files Release
Former radio host turned deputy FBI director Dan Bongino is said to be considering stepping down from his post after clashing with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bongino, 50, is said to have told multiple people he’s thinking about resigning after intense scrutiny and a heated exchange with Bondi earlier this week.
DOJ Memo Outrage
On Monday, July 7, the Department of Justice released a memo about their review of the Epstein files, sparking outrage among Democrats and Republicans by denying the existence of a “client list.”
Security camera footage from outside of Epstein’s Manhattan jail cell was also released. Officials insisted the video proved the disgraced financier killed himself and was not murdered while awaiting his sex-trafficking trial in August 2019, as conspiracy theories suggested.
While officials said the footage showed no one entering the convicted pedophile’s cell, the public was quick to point out a mysterious “missing minute” in the video, suggesting the tape had been altered.
Frustrated MAGA supporters and Trump critics alike slammed the memo and accused the administration of a cover-up.
Heated Meeting
Sources claimed internal tensions hit a fever pitch on Wednesday, July 9, when Bongino and FBI director Kash Patel had a meeting with Bondi and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.
Bongino and Patel were said to be confronted about a NewsNation report claiming the FBI wanted to release more information on the Epstein investigation but were blocked by the DOJ. The deputy FBI director denied being the person behind the leak.
A source reportedly said: “Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn't end on friendly terms.”
Bongino left the meeting upset.
He was said to be frustrated with Bondi over the handling of the release, specifically her public comments about reviewing the “client list” in February and then underdelivering on her promise months later.
Other insiders claimed he was being blamed internally for the fallout from the jail cell security camera footage.
One senior administration official said: “The fact is, Dan was for releasing the information with the video and had no problem until he got heat online.”
While some insiders close to Bongino cautioned he’s still considering staying at the FBI and has yet to make a decision, the deputy director reportedly took off work on Friday, causing some to assume he was done.
A separate source close to the ex-radio host said, “he ain't coming back.”
Another Bongino supporter added: “Dan is not the bad guy here. He shouldn't take the fall.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, calls for transparency and the release of unredacted Epstein files increased following the DOJ memo.
Former Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz told Sean Spicer he had personally seen the client list – and alleged the files were being intentionally “suppressed” to “protect” certain individuals.
Dershowitz said: “Documents are being suppressed to protect individuals.
"I know the names of the individuals. I know why they're being suppressed. I know who's suppressing them."