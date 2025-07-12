Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Considering Resigning After Clashing With Attorney General Pam Bondi Over Botched Epstein Files Release

On Monday, July 7, the Department of Justice released a memo about their review of the Epstein files, sparking outrage among Democrats and Republicans by denying the existence of a “client list.”

Security camera footage from outside of Epstein’s Manhattan jail cell was also released. Officials insisted the video proved the disgraced financier killed himself and was not murdered while awaiting his sex-trafficking trial in August 2019, as conspiracy theories suggested.

While officials said the footage showed no one entering the convicted pedophile’s cell, the public was quick to point out a mysterious “missing minute” in the video, suggesting the tape had been altered.

Frustrated MAGA supporters and Trump critics alike slammed the memo and accused the administration of a cover-up.