Rosie O'Donnell Shares Family Pain Behind Fleeing Trump's America for New, Isolated Life in Ireland

Recently, O'Donnell took to TikTok to open up more about the struggles she is facing due to the move — and how she is also shedding the pounds because she now has to cook for herself and her daughter, Clay, 12.

And during her latest TikTok video, she slammed Trump once again, who sparked her move across the pond.

O'Donnell said: "It's not easy to move to another country, but we felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do and it looks like sadly we are correct given what's happening in the United States is overwhelmingly depressing, unconstitutional, illegal, criminal and so very sad.

"Let's hope the world and the nation rallies against the current administration and their horrific ideas for what will make America great again and it's not racism and homophobia, it's equality for all."