Rosie O'Donnell Shares Family Pain Behind Fleeing Trump's America for New, Isolated Life in Ireland
Rosie O'Donnell has shared her family pain after she fled the United States.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former television host recently admitted she’s finding it tough adjusting to her new life in Ireland after President Donald Trump's victory.
O'Donnell, 63, has been posting photos of her beloved family members, including one of her son, Blake, and his wife.
The couple posed for a selfie, which the former TV host posted on her Instagram account with the caption: "My son Blake and his beautiful wife Teresa!!! I miss you so much."
She also shared a selfie with one of her children, with the caption: "This little ray of sunshine #love."
Recently, O'Donnell took to TikTok to open up more about the struggles she is facing due to the move — and how she is also shedding the pounds because she now has to cook for herself and her daughter, Clay, 12.
And during her latest TikTok video, she slammed Trump once again, who sparked her move across the pond.
O'Donnell said: "It's not easy to move to another country, but we felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do and it looks like sadly we are correct given what's happening in the United States is overwhelmingly depressing, unconstitutional, illegal, criminal and so very sad.
"Let's hope the world and the nation rallies against the current administration and their horrific ideas for what will make America great again and it's not racism and homophobia, it's equality for all."
Shortly after her TikTok confession, O'Donnell appeared on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show to talk more about her decades-long feud with the current president, who she claims "has it out for her and has for 20 years."
The former talk show host claimed their rivalry began when she spoke the "truth" about the then-reality TV star on an episode of The View.
She recalled: "I mentioned his bankruptcies and I mentioned all of the sexual assault charges and I mentioned that he was not, in fact, the businessman that everyone thinks he is because of the show, 'The Apprentice,' where they sold a bunch of lies to America for over 10 years and half of America believed it.
"And so he was very angry to say the least, and he hasn’t let it go. And he sort of uses me as a punchline whenever he feels the need."
While O'Donnell clearly has no issue discussing her hatred for Trump, he also recently didn't hold back from dissing the former talk show host.
During a visit from Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin to the White House in March, a reporter asked: "Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland? I think she’s going to lower your happiness levels."
Trump replied to the question: "Thank you, I like that question."
Martin seemed to try to brush it off, but Trump then asked the prime minister if he knew O'Donnell.
When Martin said he didn't know the former talk show host, the president told him he was "better off" not knowing her.