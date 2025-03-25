WATCH: Rosie O'Donnell V The Don! Comic Accuses Trump of Being 'Out to Get Her' for 20 Years In Loud-Mouthed Interview — After Fleeing U.S. in Protest of His Second Presidency

Rosie O'Donnell has revisited the roots of her long-standing feud with Donald Trump. The comedian discussed how the U.S. president played a role in her recent move to Ireland, revealing their rocky relationship began two decades ago when she "told the truth" on TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The talk show host said Trump has 'had it out for her for 20 years' during a new interview.

During her appearance on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show on Friday, O'Donnell, 63, delved into why "Trump has it out for her and has for 20 years." The former talk show host claimed their rivalry began when she spoke the "truth" about the then-reality TV star on an episode of The View.

She recalled: "I mentioned his bankruptcies and I mentioned all of the sexual assault charges and I mentioned that he was not, in fact, the businessman that everyone thinks he is because of the show, 'The Apprentice,' where they sold a bunch of lies to America for over 10 years and half of America believed it. "And so he was very angry to say the least, and he hasn’t let it go. And he sort of uses me as a punchline whenever he feels the need."

Source: MEGA O'Donnell said her feud with the president began when she spoke the 'truth' about him on The View.

Even while fulfilling his official duties, Trump, 78, hasn’t shied away from expressing his scorn for the actress. During a visit from Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin to the White House earlier this month, a reporter asked: "Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland? I think she’s going to lower your happiness levels." Although the question had no diplomatic relevance, Trump jumped in, saying: "Thank you, I like that question."

While Martin brushed it off, Trump then asked the prime minister if he knew O'Donnell. When Martin responded no, the president told him he was "better off" not knowing her. O'Donnell told RTÉ’s Patrick Kielty the whole exchange felt "surreal" to her and expressed disappointment over how disrespectful the question was to Prime Minister Martin.

She explained: "I felt very troubled that they put the taoiseach in that position and didn’t treat him with the respect that a leader of that kind deserves when he’s visiting The White House." O'Donnell was so mortified by the incident, she sent a personal apology to Taoiseach Martin – also wanting him to understand the history behind Trump's actions toward her.

Despite still being unsettled by Trump's fixation, O'Donnell is content with her fresh start in Ireland. She said: "It’s really felt like home since I’ve been here." It didn't take long for the talk show host to move her life to another country following the MAGA leader's re-election.

Source: MEGA Trump recently told Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin he's 'better off not knowing' O'Donnell.

Recently taking to TikTok, O'Donnell — who has Irish grandparents — confirmed she moved across the pond on January 15 with her daughter Dakota just days before the inauguration. She said: "It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I'm very grateful."

She stressed leaving the States was something she never expected to happen in her life, saying: "I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are." Opening up about what could see her return to the U.S., O'Donnell added: "And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

Source: MEGA The actress moved to Ireland shortly after Trump was elected the 47th U.S. president.