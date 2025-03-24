EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Newly Released JFK Files Revealed REAL Origin of Decades of UFO Sightings — And How Spies Are Using Fake 'Spaceships' to Trick Russia

It comes as a memo supposedly written by the former president 10 days before his death recently resurfaced.

In the letter, dated November 12, 1963, JFK allegedly requested the director of CIA brief him about "all UFO intelligence."

The recipient's name was redacted, but John McCone headed the department at the time.

It stressed the importance of knowing what objects in the skies are unknown in the event the Soviets mistake a UFO as America spying on its defenses.

"When this data has been sorted out, I would like you to arrange a program of data sharing with NASA where unknowns are a factor," the memo reads.

"This will help NASA mission directors in their defensive responsibilities."