Home > News > JFK
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Newly Released JFK Files Revealed REAL Origin of Decades of UFO Sightings — And How Spies Are Using Fake 'Spaceships' to Trick Russia

Split photo of Donald Trump, Caution sign
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's JFK files have disclosed the true origins behind decades of UFO sightings.

March 24 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's newly released JFK files have disclosed the true origins behind decades of UFO sightings.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the U.S. has been secretly sending spoof UFOs – aka unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs – into Russian airspace since the 1950s.

michael wolffs new book biggest revelations about donald trump
Source: MEGA

The eagerly-awaited documents were made available by Trump last week but failed to live up to the pre-release excitement.

According to the documents, the aim was to create false radar readings that would trick Soviet defence systems into ignoring real threats in the event of a genuine American strike.

Project Palladium involved top-secret missions flown by U.S. spy planes.

Experts claim even British military chiefs have mistaken them for UFOs as they crossed U.K. airspace towards Russia.

The files indicate President Kennedy, who had concerns about UFOs detected during American thermonuclear weapons tests in the Pacific.

kennedy dynasty torn apart by donald trump vow release treasure trove top secret jfk assassination files
Source: MEGA

JFK allegedly requested the director of CIA brief him about 'all UFO intelligence' 10 days before his assassination.

It comes as a memo supposedly written by the former president 10 days before his death recently resurfaced.

In the letter, dated November 12, 1963, JFK allegedly requested the director of CIA brief him about "all UFO intelligence."

The recipient's name was redacted, but John McCone headed the department at the time.

It stressed the importance of knowing what objects in the skies are unknown in the event the Soviets mistake a UFO as America spying on its defenses.

"When this data has been sorted out, I would like you to arrange a program of data sharing with NASA where unknowns are a factor," the memo reads.

"This will help NASA mission directors in their defensive responsibilities."

nasa
Source: MEGA

A memo revealed in the documents requested a data sharing arrangement with NASA.

The document was obtained by William Lester, who claimed it was released to him under the Freedom of Information Act while researching his 2011 book A Celebration of Freedom: JFK and the New Frontier.

A U.S. probe into UFOs has found no evidence of aliens.

RadarOnline.com told last week how the long-awaited release of Trump's top secret JFK files was deemed as a big anti-climax, leaving many amateur sleuths disappointed.

Fury has erupted over the disclosure of the documents, as they were heavily redacted – despite the Trump administration insisting they wouldn't be.

The much-anticipated documents were published on the website of the National Archives on Tuesday evening.

trump files motion delay ny hush money trial
Source: MEGA

President Trump launched a trove of 80,000 pages of material relating to the former president's assassination last week.

It came roughly 24 hours after President Trump announced a trove of 80,000 pages of material would be released.

But many of the papers were poorly scanned or faded, making it impossible to read, while some contained illegible handwriting.

And, significantly, what’s been disclosed is already widely known – having been released by the Biden administration two years beforehand.

Taking to X, one user ranted: "Just ran the JFK files thought chat gpt. It's the same s--- Biden released. MAGAs got f------ played again."

Split photo of Donald Trump, John F. Kennedy
Source: MEGA

The release of the documents was a pre-election promise Trump fulfilled.

A second typed: "The JFK Files contain REDACTED versions of files that have already been released un-redacted.

"Just like with the Epstein Files. We’ve been played."

While a third reacted: "Wow! Did Trump really just release all of the same JFK files that Biden released in 2023?"

Before adding: "The only difference? The top of Biden's says '2023 Release' and Trump's says '2025 release' and the word 'secret' is crossed out in Trump's release.

"I haven't gone through every file but at least a huge portion of these are all the same files that Biden released."

