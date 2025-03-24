Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Jada Pinkett

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Cynical Ploy' To Get 'Revenge' on Husband Will Smith for His 'Cheesy' Stage Kiss Scandal

Photo of Will Smith and Jada
Source: MEGA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been living separate lives for years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 24 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jada Pinkett Smith's "cynical ploy" to get "revenge" on husband Will Smith has been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can report how the actress is ready to take it a step further after her still-legal husband performed at the Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami with Spanish singer India Martinez and packed on some serious PDA.

Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada pinkett smith inside marriage
Source: MEGA

Sources say the Hollywood icons now live in different homes.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "If Will is going to go cavorting around, she figures she may as well, too. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and Jada intends to start living a lot more freely!"

Back in February 2025, Will and the singer hit the stage to perform their new hip-hop song FIRST LOVE – which is about falling in love.

The 56-year-old actor and Martinez, 39, shared a few steamy moments during their performance as they embraced one another and even appeared to nearly share a kiss.

But the passionate moments didn't just happen during the performance – photos emerged from backstage, and Martinez is seen jumping into the actor's arms as she wrapped her legs around his waist.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users were quick to slam the actor after the "inappropriate" performance – because he is still legally married to his wife.

One wrote: "This whole thing is cringe."

Another agreed and said: "This entire video is cringe."

A third joked: "Just say it was an entanglement."

A fourth added: "That guy embarrasses himself left and right."

Article continues below advertisement

While the Fresh Prince alum and Red Table Talk co-host have been living separate lives since 2016 - they have not officially divorced yet.

While dodging breakup rumors for years, the two sat down on her series Red Table Talk to discuss their relationship status in 2020.

During the bombshell episode, the actress admitted to once being involved in an "entanglement" with a much younger man – August Alsina.

Article continues below advertisement
will smith india martinez
Source: Instagram/@willsmith

The two performed their new single in February 2025 and it received major backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though the couple is technically not together anymore – the insider dished the actress is still freaking out over her husband's steamy performance.

The source explained: "People like to point fingers at her because she had a hot fling with August, but she insists the story that she’s some villain who treated Will badly is way off-base. Once Jada gets her bit of revenge, this is bound to get even messier!"

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Warned Snubbing Money-Spinning Role in 'Suits' Reboot Was 'Insanity' — As Rumors Rage Her $100Million Netflix Deal Could Be 'Yanked Away at Any Moment'

Photo of Carrie Underwood

EXCLUSIVE: Before and After — Carrie Underwood's 'Significant Filler Treatments' Gives The 'American Idol' Judge a 'Less Natural' and 'Inflated' Appearance

Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada pinkett smith inside marriage
Source: MEGA

According to sources, the pair has no plans to split.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

While the couple has been living apart for many years now, a source told RadarOnline.com: "They have no plans to split up."

A insider added: "Will and Jada may say they have a relationship, but the truth is they are both living totally separately.

"But while they don’t label each other as husband and wife, they are indeed married. It's just strange – even though they don't share the same home, they consider themselves life partners.

"They say they choose not to conform to conventional definitions of marriage or set rules, but they don't have a completely open relationship.

"Their bond is... unique, to say the least."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.