EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Cynical Ploy' To Get 'Revenge' on Husband Will Smith for His 'Cheesy' Stage Kiss Scandal
Jada Pinkett Smith's "cynical ploy" to get "revenge" on husband Will Smith has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can report how the actress is ready to take it a step further after her still-legal husband performed at the Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami with Spanish singer India Martinez and packed on some serious PDA.
A source said: "If Will is going to go cavorting around, she figures she may as well, too. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and Jada intends to start living a lot more freely!"
Back in February 2025, Will and the singer hit the stage to perform their new hip-hop song FIRST LOVE – which is about falling in love.
The 56-year-old actor and Martinez, 39, shared a few steamy moments during their performance as they embraced one another and even appeared to nearly share a kiss.
But the passionate moments didn't just happen during the performance – photos emerged from backstage, and Martinez is seen jumping into the actor's arms as she wrapped her legs around his waist.
Social media users were quick to slam the actor after the "inappropriate" performance – because he is still legally married to his wife.
One wrote: "This whole thing is cringe."
Another agreed and said: "This entire video is cringe."
A third joked: "Just say it was an entanglement."
A fourth added: "That guy embarrasses himself left and right."
While the Fresh Prince alum and Red Table Talk co-host have been living separate lives since 2016 - they have not officially divorced yet.
While dodging breakup rumors for years, the two sat down on her series Red Table Talk to discuss their relationship status in 2020.
During the bombshell episode, the actress admitted to once being involved in an "entanglement" with a much younger man – August Alsina.
Even though the couple is technically not together anymore – the insider dished the actress is still freaking out over her husband's steamy performance.
The source explained: "People like to point fingers at her because she had a hot fling with August, but she insists the story that she’s some villain who treated Will badly is way off-base. Once Jada gets her bit of revenge, this is bound to get even messier!"
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Warned Snubbing Money-Spinning Role in 'Suits' Reboot Was 'Insanity' — As Rumors Rage Her $100Million Netflix Deal Could Be 'Yanked Away at Any Moment'
While the couple has been living apart for many years now, a source told RadarOnline.com: "They have no plans to split up."
A insider added: "Will and Jada may say they have a relationship, but the truth is they are both living totally separately.
"But while they don’t label each other as husband and wife, they are indeed married. It's just strange – even though they don't share the same home, they consider themselves life partners.
"They say they choose not to conform to conventional definitions of marriage or set rules, but they don't have a completely open relationship.
"Their bond is... unique, to say the least."