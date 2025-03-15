EXCLUSIVE: 'Scorned' Jada Pinkett Smith 'Planning VERY Public Display of Affection With Another Man' After Husband Will's Stage Kiss Scandal — 'She Wants to Get Her Own Back!'
Jada Pinkett Smith is ready "rip up the rulebook" on her open marriage with Will Smith after his controversial on-stage kiss with India Martinez.
The 53-year-old is so furious over his antics and is ready to hit back by putting on her own "revenge public display of affection" with a love interest to get back at the Bad Boys actor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She and Will secretly separated in 2016, only telling the world they were no longer together in 2023, but have since kept things on an even keel, with no official statements made about any plans to divorce.
But 57-year-old Smith's attitude towards his wife was obvious when he kissed singer Martinez on stage while performing with her.
An insider told us: "It seems like Jada has been playing it cool, but with Will out there strutting his stuff and acting like a single man, she's decided it’s time to mirror his antics.
"She’s absolutely furious about how openly disrespectful he’s being, and she’s ready to dish it back to him in the same public way.
"Will, on the other hand, insists he’s done nothing wrong and claims he was just 'putting on a show, but Jada feels he’s crossed a serious line.
"Their marriage is already shrouded in some mystery regarding the rules, but it’s apparently one of those 'don’t ask, don’t tell' situations, live and let live as long as no one’s making a spectacle of it. But here comes Will, breaking that rule in front of the whole world, flaunting it, and it’s like a huge slap in the face for Jada."
Our insider went on: "His behavior sends a message that he’s living life without a care, ignoring Jada’s feelings completely. The irony? They have this unconventional arrangement, but even so, there are lines you just don’t cross, especially without checking with your partner first. And Jada definitely didn't give her blessing for Will's little performance with India.
"To Will, he’s just out there trying to give the audience a show and rake in the headlines, but it’s all got Jada boiling, and understandably so! After all, she wore the label of the 'adulterous wife' or years after that notorious 'entanglement' with August Alsina went public.
"They painted the narrative that Jada was the one in the wrong, while Will was just standing there, quiet and composed. Now, he’s back in the spotlight making headlines and leaving Jada looking foolish so she's ready to rip up the rulebook herself now."
Three years ago, the actor infamously fell from grace at the 2022 Oscars, after he stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock, who’d just made a joke about his wife's alopecia, before shouting,"Keep my wife’s name out your f------ mouth!"
Most people were scandalized by his stunt, but she later said she valued his public defense of her and made her re-commit her loyalties to him.
"That was a moment that I knew I would never leave Will’s side after all those years thinking I would," she later said – adding: "I didn’t go in there as his wife, but I was leaving as his wife."