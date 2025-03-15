EXCLUSIVE: 'Scorned' Jada Pinkett Smith 'Planning VERY Public Display of Affection With Another Man' After Husband Will's Stage Kiss Scandal — 'She Wants to Get Her Own Back!'

She and Will secretly separated in 2016, only telling the world they were no longer together in 2023, but have since kept things on an even keel, with no official statements made about any plans to divorce.

But 57-year-old Smith's attitude towards his wife was obvious when he kissed singer Martinez on stage while performing with her.

An insider told us: "It seems like Jada has been playing it cool, but with Will out there strutting his stuff and acting like a single man, she's decided it’s time to mirror his antics.

"She’s absolutely furious about how openly disrespectful he’s being, and she’s ready to dish it back to him in the same public way.

"Will, on the other hand, insists he’s done nothing wrong and claims he was just 'putting on a show, but Jada feels he’s crossed a serious line.

"Their marriage is already shrouded in some mystery regarding the rules, but it’s apparently one of those 'don’t ask, don’t tell' situations, live and let live as long as no one’s making a spectacle of it. But here comes Will, breaking that rule in front of the whole world, flaunting it, and it’s like a huge slap in the face for Jada."